How to make Horizontal Plot Lines?

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i use:

#property indicator_label1  "Myline1"
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,clrMagenta);
..................


i see such connections with lines:



how to make them like this  (without the connecting lines) ?? :



  
OBJ_TREND
 
Marco vd Heijden:
hi.. thanks, but please, i have updated my question's first sentence: i use not ObjectCreate function, but simply indicator_plots, and is there solution with them?
 

possible solutions?

1) Where the change in price occurs, set the buffer value to EMPTY_VALUE for 1 bar =>  maybe that is good solution when the lines are extended for i.e. 10 bars, then no problem to hide for 1 bar...

2) using   DRAW_SECTION  , instead of DRAW_LINE ?

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