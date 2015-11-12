How to make Horizontal Plot Lines?
OBJ_TREND
Marco vd Heijden:hi.. thanks, but please, i have updated my question's first sentence: i use not ObjectCreate function, but simply indicator_plots, and is there solution with them?
possible solutions?
1) Where the change in price occurs, set the buffer value to EMPTY_VALUE for 1 bar => maybe that is good solution when the lines are extended for i.e. 10 bars, then no problem to hide for 1 bar...
2) using DRAW_SECTION , instead of DRAW_LINE ?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i use:
#property indicator_label1 "Myline1"
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,clrMagenta);
..................
i see such connections with lines:
how to make them like this (without the connecting lines) ?? :