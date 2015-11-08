How to fix these warnings in my ea
These warnings will not effect on the results but no one like to see them on his meta editor ...
Anyway, you just change every line having OrderSelect to as follows ...
if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true){ ... ... ... }
and change every OrderModify command to the form shown bellow ...
bool res = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Stopl,Takep,0,Red);
If you still got more warninngs, just let me know by sending me a message ...
Mahfoud Allali:
instead of using :
result = OrderSend(.....)
use :
if(!OrderSend(......))return;
that structure is also valid for the other.
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