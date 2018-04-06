Backtesting error on MT4
"Initialization failed," is an error not a warning. EA returned a non-zero values from OnInit. Fix your broken code and have it issue message(s) to indicate what is wrong.
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I get the following warnings when I try to run a backtest on a simple EA. If you have any ideas about why I am getting these messages please let me know. Is there a resource that defines these error messages?
Thank You