Will The Fed Finally Raise Interest Rates In December? - page 3

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https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/654068
Shocking: Odds of December rate hike jump to 74% as economists react to jobs report
Shocking: Odds of December rate hike jump to 74% as economists react to jobs report
  • 2015.11.06
  • Alice F
  • www.mql5.com
The stronger than expected job growth in the U.S. in October and the rise in average hourly earnings have driven the chance that the Federal Reserve raises rates this year to 74 percent.
[Deleted]  
[Deleted]  
 
Where every Fed member stands on raising interest rates (MarketWatch)

Federal Reserve officials seem to be leaning towards a December rate hike.

First was the October policy statement, where central bankers removed a key sentence citing global factors and suggested zero interest rate policy could end in December.

Then Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said that December was a live policy option if the economic data followed through. And the October jobs report did just that, showing the labor market added 271,000 during the month, well above any Wall Street forecasts.

While the labor market appears to be strengthening, the Fed remains far away from its 2% annual inflation target. Doves on the central bank have said they wanted to see some pickup in inflation or wages to justify a rate hike.

Here’s a roundup of the latest comments from every Fed official. The Fed will meet on Dec. 15-16.

 

OfficialView
Voters
Chairwoman Janet YellenTold Congress that the economy was performing well and a rate hike in December was a “live possibility.”
Vice Chairman Stanley FischerSaid at a speech that inflation isn’t far below the Fed’s 2% target and factors holding down inflation can’t go on forever.
Gov. Lael BrainardIn a speech on Nov. 6, Brainard urged “greater caution than normal” in interest rate policy
Gov. Jerome PowellHasn’t spoken about rate policy since August, when he said nothing had been decided raising interest rates
Gov. Daniel TarulloSaid last month he did not expect conditions to be appropriate to raise interest rates this year.
New York Fed President William DudleyTold reporters this week that he agreed with Yellen that a rate hike in December is a live possibility but added he wanted to see what the data shows.
Chicago Fed President Charles EvansIn an interview with MNI on Nov. 9, Evans said his preference would still be to delay raising rates until the middle of next year but would go into the December meeting with an open mind.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey LackerDissented in October in favor of a rate hike because he saw ‘steady growth’
Atlanta Fed President Dennis LockhartIn a speech this week, Lockhart said a rate hike will soon be appropriate.
San Francisco Fed John WilliamsWilliams said last month he backs a rate hike in near future.
Nonvoters
St. Louis Fed President James BullardA strong advocate of higher rates, Bullard said in a speech and in remarks to reporters after the October jobs report that issues causing the Fed to hold off a rate hike in September were starting to fade. Bullard will be a voter in 2016.
Kansas City Fed President Esther GeorgeHas been pressing for a rate hike. George said in a newspaper interviewafter the October policy meeting that the economy will continue to grow on trend and the labor market is healing. Will be a voter in 2016.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta MesterPushed for a rate hike prior to the October policy meeting. Will be a voter in 2016
Boston Fed President Eric RosengrenWas upbeat about the outlook and backed a 2015 rate hike in an interview with MarketWatch prior to the October meeting. Will be a voter in 2016.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana KocherlakotaPerhaps the most vocal opponent of a rate hike in 2015. In fact, said in early October he would be open to cutting the fed funds rate even further to help the labor market.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick HarkerRelatively new and has yet to comment on monetary policy
Dallas Fed President Robert Steven KaplanRelatively new and has yet to comment on monetary policy

 

Where every Fed member stands on raising interest rates
Where every Fed member stands on raising interest rates
  • GregRobb
  • www.marketwatch.com
Federal Reserve officials seem to be leaning towards a December rate hike. First was the October policy statement, where central bankers removed a key sentence citing global factors and suggested zero interest rate policy could end in December. Then Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said that December was a live policy option if the economic data...
 
Yes they will!!!
 
Haven't we been at this juncture before? Last time, as I recall, was September 2013 and plenty of speculators got caught with their trousers down. I think not this year and not until mid 2016.
 

Not Ready Yet, But we will see, well in any way US is too much strong

will see next upcoming updates 

 
Mirko Cerulli:
Where every Fed member stands on raising interest rates (MarketWatch)

Federal Reserve officials seem to be leaning towards a December rate hike.

First was the October policy statement, where central bankers removed a key sentence citing global factors and suggested zero interest rate policy could end in December.

Then Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said that December was a live policy option if the economic data followed through. And the October jobs report did just that, showing the labor market added 271,000 during the month, well above any Wall Street forecasts.

While the labor market appears to be strengthening, the Fed remains far away from its 2% annual inflation target. Doves on the central bank have said they wanted to see some pickup in inflation or wages to justify a rate hike.

Here’s a roundup of the latest comments from every Fed official. The Fed will meet on Dec. 15-16.

 

OfficialView
Voters
Chairwoman Janet YellenTold Congress that the economy was performing well and a rate hike in December was a “live possibility.”
Vice Chairman Stanley FischerSaid at a speech that inflation isn’t far below the Fed’s 2% target and factors holding down inflation can’t go on forever.
Gov. Lael BrainardIn a speech on Nov. 6, Brainard urged “greater caution than normal” in interest rate policy
Gov. Jerome PowellHasn’t spoken about rate policy since August, when he said nothing had been decided raising interest rates
Gov. Daniel TarulloSaid last month he did not expect conditions to be appropriate to raise interest rates this year.
New York Fed President William DudleyTold reporters this week that he agreed with Yellen that a rate hike in December is a live possibility but added he wanted to see what the data shows.
Chicago Fed President Charles EvansIn an interview with MNI on Nov. 9, Evans said his preference would still be to delay raising rates until the middle of next year but would go into the December meeting with an open mind.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey LackerDissented in October in favor of a rate hike because he saw ‘steady growth’
Atlanta Fed President Dennis LockhartIn a speech this week, Lockhart said a rate hike will soon be appropriate.
San Francisco Fed John WilliamsWilliams said last month he backs a rate hike in near future.
Nonvoters
St. Louis Fed President James BullardA strong advocate of higher rates, Bullard said in a speech and in remarks to reporters after the October jobs report that issues causing the Fed to hold off a rate hike in September were starting to fade. Bullard will be a voter in 2016.
Kansas City Fed President Esther GeorgeHas been pressing for a rate hike. George said in a newspaper interviewafter the October policy meeting that the economy will continue to grow on trend and the labor market is healing. Will be a voter in 2016.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta MesterPushed for a rate hike prior to the October policy meeting. Will be a voter in 2016
Boston Fed President Eric RosengrenWas upbeat about the outlook and backed a 2015 rate hike in an interview with MarketWatch prior to the October meeting. Will be a voter in 2016.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana KocherlakotaPerhaps the most vocal opponent of a rate hike in 2015. In fact, said in early October he would be open to cutting the fed funds rate even further to help the labor market.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick HarkerRelatively new and has yet to comment on monetary policy
Dallas Fed President Robert Steven KaplanRelatively new and has yet to comment on monetary policy

 

So What you think dear, What is your prediction about FED
 
Khurram Mustafa:
So What you think dear, What is your prediction about FED
Despite "bookmakers" odds, I don't think a rate hike is needed at this time because rates have already risen, and it's already priced into the bond market.

The Fed, which is obligated to conduct monetary policy based on a dual mandate of managing inflation and employment, has seen the unemployment rate drop to 5%, but depending on how inflation is measured, it is still well short of the Fed's 2% target. And then there's the stubbornly strong U.S. dollar, which will only gain strength if and when interest rates start to rise.

A strong dollar is particularly troublesome for multinational U.S. companies that sell goods and services outside the United States.

A Fed rate hike is a signal of a stronger economy, but that's not how it is likely to be interpreted.

[Deleted]  
not ready, you can use fibonacci R & zone..all is about ring price so any scenario can make that.. january we'll see 
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