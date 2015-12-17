Will The Fed Finally Raise Interest Rates In December?
not yet
Not Ready... Yet!
I also see it that way.
Individual officials have signaled before that they expected to move before year-end, but the Fed’s policy-making committee hadn’t previously pointed so explicitly in an official statement to the potential timing of a rate increase.
Fed officials watch inflation expectations closely, because expectations can affect the prices individuals, businesses and investors actually demand for goods and services.
Fed officials repeated that they won’t raise rates until they become “reasonably confident” inflation will raise to their 2% objective after running below it for more than three years.
They also want to see “some further improvement” in the job market.
If the majority of "Experts" believe it will rise in December, it probably won't :)
Interest will be rised in Dec. 99%
Stuart Browne:I Agree. Since even the fundamentals that undermine such a choice have not changed.
If the majority of "Experts" believe it will rise in December, it probably won't :)
If the majority of "Experts" believe it will rise in December, it probably won't :)
they will
http://finance.yahoo.com/news/treasuries-yields-hit-least-six-202819931.html
TREASURIES-Yields hit at least six-week highs on Fed views, corporate supply
- 2015.11.03
- finance.yahoo.com
U.S. benchmark and short-dated Treasury yields hit over six-week highs on Tuesday on continued expectations of a December Federal Reserve interest rate hike, while surging corporate issuance contributed to long-dated yields touching six-week highs.
people expectancy and fed decision are different things
i dont think they will. usd already in good position, but if they start war with china or russia they need to support usd then they might increased the rate.
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