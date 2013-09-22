candlesticks Patterns ( is there an indicator for it to determine on chart ? ) - page 2

angevoyageur:
The good identifier is SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED.
TIMisthebest 2013.09.22 11:22   AR
RONIZED.
thank you.

there is a warning.


 
Don't worry about this warning, this indicator doesn't use plot.

You can removed this warning by adding this line :

#property indicator_plots 0
 
thank you.
