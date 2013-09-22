candlesticks Patterns ( is there an indicator for it to determine on chart ? ) - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The good identifier is SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED.
The good identifier is SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED.
1123
The good identifier is SERIES_SYNC H RONIZED.
thank you.
there is a warning.
thank you.
there is a warning.
Don't worry about this warning, this indicator doesn't use plot.
You can removed this warning by adding this line :
Don't worry about this warning, this indicator doesn't use plot.
You can removed this warning by adding this line :