How to test EA for binary options on mt4 strategy tester on one of these brokers :CoreLiquidityMarkets or Grand capital

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Does anyone know how to test EA for binary options on mt4 strategy tester with one of these brokers CoreLiquidityMarkets or Grand capital ( they have binary options based on mt4) ?

Thank you in advance :) 

 
it is not possible. But you can backtest if use virtual orders.
 
Trinh Dat:
it is not possible. But you can backtest if use virtual orders.
Thank you 
 

Hi,

 I had a method to back test my binary option EA by using an expiry time to close the order after a time I specified. I did this using Order = SIGNAL_CLOSEBUY or SIGNAL_CLOSESELL.

You have to set the backtest spread to 1 so not a true 0 spread you would get with BO but it can give you an idea. 

 So..

Input Variables 

extern int expirytimelong =         15;
extern int expirytimeshort =        15; 

Variables

int timedifflong =                      expirytimelong * 60; // 60 = 1 mins
int timediffshort =                     expirytimeshort * 60; // 60 = 1 mins 

Closing the Orders

if (TimeCurrent() - OrderOpenTime() > timedifflong) Order = SIGNAL_CLOSEBUY; 

Hope this helps :-)

GoodBo 

 
Dimitar Pavlov:

Does anyone know how to test EA for binary options on mt4 strategy tester with one of these brokers CoreLiquidityMarkets or Grand capital ( they have binary options based on mt4) ?

Thank you in advance :) 

Add this to code. Set on single pair and set tester_close=true 

extern bool tester_close = false;
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
void OnTick()
{
...
//tester
if(tester_close) tester_close_f();
...
}

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
void tester_close_f()
{
for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
{
if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS))
{
if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic)
{
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
{
if(TimeCurrent()>=OrderOpenTime()+expir_time*60)
{
bool ticket_ex=false;
for (int j_ex = 0;j_ex < 26; j_ex++)
{
while(IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(200);
RefreshRates();
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY ) ticket_ex=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,0,clrYellow);
else
if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) ticket_ex=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,0,clrYellow);
else
ticket_ex=true;

if(ticket_ex==true)break;
}
}//time to close
}
}
}
}



}

 


 

 
Trinh Dat:
it is not possible. But you can backtest if use virtual orders.
It is a pity that you code programms to people.
 

Your code is useless. have not resutl of trategy.

below is result if use virtual order and write to file.


Fstrifoerr8:
It is a pity that you code programms to people.
Fstrifoerr8:

Add this to code. Set on single pair and set tester_close=true 

extern bool tester_close = false;
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
void OnTick()
{
...
//tester
if(tester_close) tester_close_f();
...
}

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
void tester_close_f()
{
for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
{
if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS))
{
if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic)
{
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
{
if(TimeCurrent()>=OrderOpenTime()+expir_time*60)
{
bool ticket_ex=false;
for (int j_ex = 0;j_ex < 26; j_ex++)
{
while(IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(200);
RefreshRates();
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY ) ticket_ex=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,0,clrYellow);
else
if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) ticket_ex=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,0,clrYellow);
else
ticket_ex=true;

if(ticket_ex==true)break;
}
}//time to close
}
}
}
}



}

 


 

 
Trinh Dat:

Your code is useless. have not resutl of trategy.

below is result if use virtual order and write to file.


It is doubled pity that you are write code to people.
 
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