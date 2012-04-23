I want to cancel a job in the middle, how to do?
Hello
a coder started a job for me, money was blocked on the custidy account, but I have no news from him and we are welle behind schedule
How to do to cancel the job? or any arbitration possible from MQL5?
thank you