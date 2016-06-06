Activate product when customer bought products as a guest account (or no registration with MQL5.com) from Market
Something not quite right here. How could he buy it as a "guest"?? How did he pay for it????
Can be done since build 825 (pt 2):
Purchase without Registration
A product from the Market can be purchased without an MQL5.community account. Click "Buy" and pay for the product using one of the available payment systems.
Thanks Alain, missed that on the update. However, it also says
To maintain a clear and unified history of purchases from the Market, the required amount will be first transfered to your MQL5.community account, from which a payment for the product will be made.
So the user must already have a MQL5 account but doesn't need to log in first? But then how does MT know which account to transfer the money to if you're not logged in?
And if the user the OP mentioned in post 1 already has an account, why does he not have a password? Still doesn't make sense.
Aleksy, sounds like this guy is talking about being unable to activate it on the first computer and the screen shot seems to back that up (15 of 15 activations left)
When you buy a product as guest one activation will be used. If you want to activate on another PC you should register in the MQL Community.
The problem is a lot of people buy products as a guest for some reason.
In fact my customer already have his account with mql5.com too. However when he bought, he bought the product without logging into Meta Trader terminal first (so as a guest).
Then he could not install the product whether he is logged in or not logged in after his purchase.
The things is it is his first computer (the computer he used to buy the product.) and he can't activate his product on that computer. So the first activation is failed.
The problem is a lot of people buy products as a guest for some reason.
In fact my customer already have his account with mql5.com too. However when he bought, he bought the product without logging into Meta Trader terminal first.
Then he could not install the product whether he is logged in or not logged in.
The things is it is his first computer (the computer he used to buy the product.) and he can't activate his product on that computer.
In this case customer should directly write ticket to the Service Desk. We will assign all purchases to them accounts. Usually purchase of product as guest recommended for the new clients. The issue in the first ticket was fixed, please wait for the new build.
In this case customer should directly write ticket to the Service Desk. We will assign all purchases to them accounts. Usually purchase of product as guest recommended for the new clients. The issue in the first ticket was fixed, please wait for the new build.
When the new build will be available ? Any idea?
Regards.
I am also facing same problem. Bought an indi with guest account and can not activate till now.
Already inform this issue to seller and mql5 helpdesk but seems both ignores my request.
I will update if any news.
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Dear MQL5.com community
Lately quite a lot of my customers having same problem again and again since MQL5.com allowed guest account holder to buy products from market section (meaning that anyone can buy products from Market section without registration with MQL5.com).
Currently one specific problem my customers encounter is that he can't install product after he successfully made payment for the product.
Here is the screenshot which my customer get stuck at the moment. What is the solution for the customers to install the product? As he bought the product without registration, he does not have any password to enter. But Meta Trader terminal keep asking to enter password ??
Sharing your experience will be really appreciated.
Plus only asking this question on forum because I guess many users may suffer with the same problem, if not now, might be in the future.