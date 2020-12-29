Value Added Tax (VAT) in Marketplace - page 2

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I guess we will not get an aswer until first VAT control....
 
Bartlomiej Gorski:
I guess we will not get an aswer until first VAT control....
 
So just keep 19% + interests aside, just in case :) from any sales haha
 
Bartlomiej Gorski:
So just keep 19% + interests aside, just in case :) from any sales haha
I don't know how it works in Poland, but here if you don't follow the rules, you receive HUGE penalties.
 
It works exactly the same in Poland, Germany or anywhere else. You have to pay taxes, othwerwise you are screw with first control....
[Deleted]  
I guess we will have to watch and see what will happen! :P ด็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็ด็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็ด็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็
 
Alain Verleyen:
I don't know how it works in Poland, but here if you don't follow the rules, you receive HUGE penalties.

Hi, I realize this is an very old post. But I am also currently try to figure out the VAT situation, if I sell on Metatrader as buisness. 

Thanks in advance for any help.

 
waxwell:

Hi, I realize this is an very old post. But I am also currently try to figure out the VAT situation, if I sell on Metatrader as buisness. 

Thanks in advance for any help.

I have asked Metatrader Chat bot what their VAT number is and this is their Cypress VAT ID:

10369946G

Here's the chat bot screenshot:


When the bot asks:

"Please choose the subject of your question: "

Go to Other -> Financial Operations

And type:

vat number

This is the reply:

Our VAT ID is 10369946G. You can check it in the VIES system - http://ec.europa.eu/taxation_customs/vies/vatRequest.html . For that fill our country (Cyprus) and VAT ID.

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