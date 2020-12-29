Value Added Tax (VAT) in Marketplace - page 2
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I guess we will not get an aswer until first VAT control....
So just keep 19% + interests aside, just in case :) from any sales haha
I don't know how it works in Poland, but here if you don't follow the rules, you receive HUGE penalties.
Hi, I realize this is an very old post. But I am also currently try to figure out the VAT situation, if I sell on Metatrader as buisness.
Thanks in advance for any help.
Hi, I realize this is an very old post. But I am also currently try to figure out the VAT situation, if I sell on Metatrader as buisness.
Thanks in advance for any help.
I have asked Metatrader Chat bot what their VAT number is and this is their Cypress VAT ID:
10369946G
Here's the chat bot screenshot:
When the bot asks:
"Please choose the subject of your question: "
Go to Other -> Financial Operations
And type:
vat number
This is the reply:
Our VAT ID is 10369946G. You can check it in the VIES system - http://ec.europa.eu/taxation_customs/vies/vatRequest.html . For that fill our country (Cyprus) and VAT ID.