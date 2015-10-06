Market Depth Questions
Thanks Stuart
what about compiling errors in MT5? Any sugestions?
Thanks Stuart
what about compiling errors in MT5? Any sugestions?
Hello
I'm trying to write an indicator based on DOM information
But the related functions and identifiers (MarketBookAdd, MarketBookGet, etc) show "not defined" error when I compile the program
Question:
1) Are these funstions available in MT4?
2) How to fix the "not defined" errors? Do I have to <include> some files?
Best Regards
You received a message "not defined" and then ask if they are available, maybe to message error should be "not available" ?
You have to use MT5 if you want MarketDepth.
Thanks Alain for your help
Even under MT5 I got the compiling errors:
What can I do?
Here an image with the errors:
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Hello
I'm trying to write an indicator based on DOM information
But the related functions and identifiers (MarketBookAdd, MarketBookGet, etc) show "not defined" error when I compile the program
Question:
1) Are these funstions available in MT4?
2) How to fix the "not defined" errors? Do I have to <include> some files?
Best Regards