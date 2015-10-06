Market Depth Questions

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Hello

I'm trying to write an indicator based on DOM information

But the related functions and identifiers (MarketBookAdd, MarketBookGet, etc) show "not defined" error when I compile the program

Question:

1) Are these funstions available in MT4?

2) How to fix the "not defined" errors? Do I have to <include> some files?

Best Regards



 

 
I don't believe MQLBookInfo / MarketBookGet etc is supported in MQL4
 

Thanks Stuart

what about compiling errors in MT5? Any sugestions?

 
aarce:

Thanks Stuart

what about compiling errors in MT5? Any sugestions?

I hardly ever code in MQL5 so probably not the right person to ask sorry. But I'd suggest posting your code and error logs would be helpful. 
 
aarce:

Hello

I'm trying to write an indicator based on DOM information

But the related functions and identifiers (MarketBookAdd, MarketBookGet, etc) show "not defined" error when I compile the program

Question:

1) Are these funstions available in MT4?

2) How to fix the "not defined" errors? Do I have to <include> some files?

Best Regards



 

You received a message "not defined" and then ask if they are available, maybe to message error should be "not available" ?

You have to use MT5 if you want MarketDepth.

 

Thanks Alain for your help

Even under MT5 I got the compiling errors:

What can I do?

 

Here an image with the errors:


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