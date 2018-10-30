x-Liquidex Community V3

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A while ago I did post the source code of two EA's that I had worked on. Due to public demand I have purposed to work on a community open-source V3 of x-Liquidex EA. I would like to hear your views on what you found challenging about it and what you think that I can add to make it better.


If you haven't had a view of the code kindly follow the links below.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11726

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11449


Feel free to try it out and comment. I am all ears.

xLiquidex_V2_Mod1
xLiquidex_V2_Mod1
  • votes: 17
  • 2014.08.19
  • Fredrick Kamba
  • www.mql5.com
xLiquidex_V2_Mod1 is an Impulsive/Volatility/Breakout Expert Advisor.
 
Fredrick Kamba:

A while ago I did post the source code of two EA's that I had worked on. Due to public demand I have purposed to work on a community open-source V3 of x-Liquidex EA. I would like to hear your views on what you found challenging about it and what you think that I can add to make it better.


If you haven't had a view of the code kindly follow the links below.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11726

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11449


Feel free to try it out and comment. I am all ears.

I would love to contribute to your project!
 
Fredrick, thanks for the EA. You mention elsewhere to use a TRUE DMA. Which brokers are TRUE DMA? If IC Markets (major ECN broker) is not fast enough, then who is?
 

Hi Fredrick, i'm backtesting xLiquidex_V2_Mod1 and getting the following error below. Please advise. Thank you.


 
t3ch :
Hello following image, you can help.
Files:
458.PNG  9 kb
 
Fredrick Kamba :

Hello I would like to contribute some ideas, I am attaching a photo.

Blue and red lines are buying sales.

Graphical H1, only breaking Keltner_Channel with QQEA indicator enabling trade.

Another important point and candle emerging within the channel and expanding out. If you are out there will be trade. 

I hope to contribute to crecimento this work.

Good job.

Files:
458.PNG  125 kb
 
Fredrick Kamba:

A while ago I did post the source code of two EA's that I had worked on. Due to public demand I have purposed to work on a community open-source V3 of x-Liquidex EA. I would like to hear your views on what you found challenging about it and what you think that I can add to make it better.


If you haven't had a view of the code kindly follow the links below.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11726

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11449


Feel free to try it out and comment. I am all ears.

I like to do and appreciate your work, now what will happen i must update

thanks :) 

 
Rodrigo da Silva Boa:

Hello I would like to contribute some ideas, I am attaching a photo.

Blue and red lines are buying sales.

Graphical H1, only breaking Keltner_Channel with QQEA indicator enabling trade.

Another important point and candle emerging within the channel and expanding out. If you are out there will be trade. 

I hope to contribute to crecimento this work.

Good job.

Good contribution :) 
 
Pedro:
I would love to contribute to your project!
yeah it will be appreciate for good work 
 
Pedro Miranda:
I would love to contribute to your project!
you are most welcome sir.
 
Roel:
Fredrick, thanks for the EA. You mention elsewhere to use a TRUE DMA. Which brokers are TRUE DMA? If IC Markets (major ECN broker) is not fast enough, then who is?
There are very few true DMAs out there. I only know of advance markets at the moment.
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