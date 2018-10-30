x-Liquidex Community V3
A while ago I did post the source code of two EA's that I had worked on. Due to public demand I have purposed to work on a community open-source V3 of x-Liquidex EA. I would like to hear your views on what you found challenging about it and what you think that I can add to make it better.
If you haven't had a view of the code kindly follow the links below.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11726
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11449
Feel free to try it out and comment. I am all ears.
Hi Fredrick, i'm backtesting xLiquidex_V2_Mod1 and getting the following error below. Please advise. Thank you.
Hello I would like to contribute some ideas, I am attaching a photo.
Blue and red lines are buying sales.
Graphical H1, only breaking Keltner_Channel with QQEA indicator enabling trade.
Another important point and candle emerging within the channel and expanding out. If you are out there will be trade.
I hope to contribute to crecimento this work.
Good job.
A while ago I did post the source code of two EA's that I had worked on. Due to public demand I have purposed to work on a community open-source V3 of x-Liquidex EA. I would like to hear your views on what you found challenging about it and what you think that I can add to make it better.
If you haven't had a view of the code kindly follow the links below.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11726
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11449
Feel free to try it out and comment. I am all ears.
I like to do and appreciate your work, now what will happen i must update
thanks :)
Hello I would like to contribute some ideas, I am attaching a photo.
Blue and red lines are buying sales.
Graphical H1, only breaking Keltner_Channel with QQEA indicator enabling trade.
Another important point and candle emerging within the channel and expanding out. If you are out there will be trade.
I hope to contribute to crecimento this work.
Good job.
I would love to contribute to your project!
I would love to contribute to your project!
Fredrick, thanks for the EA. You mention elsewhere to use a TRUE DMA. Which brokers are TRUE DMA? If IC Markets (major ECN broker) is not fast enough, then who is?
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A while ago I did post the source code of two EA's that I had worked on. Due to public demand I have purposed to work on a community open-source V3 of x-Liquidex EA. I would like to hear your views on what you found challenging about it and what you think that I can add to make it better.
If you haven't had a view of the code kindly follow the links below.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11726
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11449
Feel free to try it out and comment. I am all ears.