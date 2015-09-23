After FOMC news, what are you thinking about EUR USD pair?
will fall to 1.0000
nect FOMC will be increased
Mohammad Soubra:Don't understand, which will be increased?
will fall to 1.0000
will fall to 1.0000
nect FOMC will be increased
Pankaj D Costa:FOMC will be increased next time (expectations)
Don't understand, which will be increased?
Don't understand, which will be increased?
Mohammad Soubra:calculation please.
FOMC will be increased next time (expectations)
FOMC will be increased next time (expectations)
Pankaj D Costa:
After FOMC news,its very clear that, EUR USD is now up trend. As per day candle, price possibility to got around 1.1614.
What do you think? This trend will be continue till next FOMC meeting?
I think eurusd have the potential to extend the correction up to 1.22 area that is 50% retracement of the downtrend from May 2014.
My EURUSD pair expectations is that it will get to 1.05 at least, Europe agreed on sept 3rd for the increase on FED interest rates, and I think they're thinking with the head, that's what it's supposed to do, however if the Fed holds the decition until next years there might be problems for the EUR to keep going down, new measures might be taken and this could affect the economics all around the world leading to another mundial crisis, everything it's still to be seen, but after december's Fed decition, the pair future is still on the air, although present value might not be adecuate.
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After FOMC news,its very clear that, EUR USD is now up trend. As per day candle, price possibility to got around 1.1614.
What do you think? This trend will be continue till next FOMC meeting?