I am not able to copy the signal.

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I am not able to find the signal in the mt4 platform.


But I am able to find it in the mql5 website.


I clicked on "Copy Trades" and a popup comes up. And then I click on "Start copying in MetaTrader" and the pop up disappears and nothing happen

 
Please explain in detail
 
Waseem Raza:
Please explain in detail

I logged into MQL5.com; deposit money via paypal.

I launched MT4 patform, and sign into the Community and I can see the "Signals" tab. I can browse other signals.


I went to MQL5.com, found the signal I wanted to copy, and I clicked on "Copy Trades" and a popup comes up. And then I click on "Start copying in MetaTrader" and the pop up disappears and nothing happen.


I have MT4 platform running in the background

 
s050399b:

I logged into MQL5.com; deposit money via paypal.

I launched MT4 patform, and sign into the Community and I can see the "Signals" tab. I can browse other signals.


I went to MQL5.com, found the signal I wanted to copy, and I clicked on "Copy Trades" and a popup comes up. And then I click on "Start copying in MetaTrader" and the pop up disappears and nothing happen.


I have MT4 platform running in the background

ok, chrome and internet explorer has the same problem.

 

I used firefox and it's working now. 

 
and i have this problem (((
 

Open MT4  and without login possible you can not see Signal Tab (See image 1)

 

After login to community then you will see this Signal Tab (See Image 2)

 

To make sure your logged in in MT4  use your MQL5 login details  and click on Market or Signals tab and when you see your Available Balance means your logged in correctly (See Image 3)

 

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