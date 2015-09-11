Merge MATLAB with MT4... Is it still possible?

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Hi guys,

I wish to merge MATLAB with MT5 following these steps: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1567.

Main matter is that this article is 6 years and half old. Program changed and functionalities too.

Can I still use this procedure and let them work?

Thank you very much 

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Interaction between MеtaTrader 4 and MATLAB Engine (Virtual MATLAB Machine)
Interaction between MеtaTrader 4 and MATLAB Engine (Virtual MATLAB Machine)
  • 2009.07.13
  • Andrey Emelyanov
  • www.mql5.com
The article contains considerations regarding creation of a DLL library - wrapper that will enable the interaction of MetaTrader 4 and the MATLAB mathematical desktop package. It describes "pitfalls" and ways to overcome them. The article is intended for prepared C/C++ programmers that use the Borland C++ Builder 6 compiler.
 

It should be better to ask on the article's topic.

Otherwise you can try it and keep us posted

 
Alain Verleyen:

It should be better to ask on the article's topic.

Otherwise you can try it and keep us posted

I didn't try because I thought there was someone else that already tried!

I usually use C++ so I should install and set up MATLAB on my PC..

I will investigate and let you know :)

Thanks for answer! 

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