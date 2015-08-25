best indicators to determine trending versus bouncing market?

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greetings,

 

creating an EA that looks only at candle close prices to determine momentum

however i notice the sensitivity  varies a lot based on whether a market is trending or bouncing, id imagine volume is also effecting sensitivity. 

 

so i want to look at an indicator to determine these other conditions and create my own multiplier to vary the sensitivity 

 

are there any simple ways to look back a month and determine trend vs bouncing?

are there any simple ways to look back a month an determine average volume?

 

thanks 

 

ive noticed that the momentum indicator for W1 works well for what i want to reference as far as volume and trending. however i  am trading this EA on M5

 

 

when momentum averages near the mean 100, i want to alter nothing,leave the highly sensitive multiplier (see case A, flat trend)

 

 when momentum averages below 100, i want to alter short sensitivity  vs long  (see case B, directional trend)

 

 when momentum averages 100 but jumps high and low under heavy volume, i want to make my multiplier less sensitive in both directions  ( see case C, volatile trend)

 

averages of W1 momentum from a few weeks back will determine trend direction

highs versus lows of W1 momentum from a few weeks back will determine sensitivity  of multiplier

logically i know how to do this but im new to programing so im still unsure how to implement the sampling

  

i dont know how to simply reference samples from a W1 macro chart, if im trading live on an active M5 chart

 

 

 

 

 this is the momentum code....

 

can i simply  average out a few ExtMomBuffer[i] points?  i.e.     (ExtMomBuffer[1]+ ExtMomBuffer[2]+ ExtMomBuffer[3]) / 3   ??? 

im assuming those are the graph output points, but i just want to clarify?

 

 

 

if its infact that simple, how do i reference this back to weekly momentum parameters while working in M5?

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