Scalping 1M to beat spread and profit...
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but do notice that on the backtest....the buys and sells happen within the realm of the candles
if the $2 spread is set in the strat tester, why does this not happen during the backtest??
A setting of 2 for the spread in the Strategy Tester is 2 points, with 0.10 lot on EURUSD and 5 digits/standard lot broker, that means 0.2$ and not 2$.
The spread on the demo account seems variable, with peak to 2/3 pips (20/30 points) while you ran a backtest with a fixed spread of 2 points.
What does that mean ?
A setting of 2 for the spread in the Strategy Tester is 2 points, with 0.10 lot on EURUSD and 5 digits/standard lot broker, that means 0.2$ and not 2$.
The spread on the demo account seems variable, with peak to 2/3 pips (20/30 points) while you ran a backtest with a fixed spread of 2 points.
ah i see, im off by a factor of ten
guess my 1m strat isn't even close to feasible
what broker would even offer a spread as low as 0.20 pips? i dont understand why its an option in the backtest on mt4
ah i see, im off by a factor of ten
guess my 1m strat isn't even close to feasible
what broker would even offer a spread as low as 0.20 pips? i dont understand why its an option in the backtest on mt4
im wondering if you guys have a name for this phenomenon im discovering, and perhaps a way to fix it
when i backtest a 1M scalping strategy im creating, it proves quiet profitable, even with a spread set....it bascially has a $4 stop and an $18 take profit with 0.1lots.
but do notice that on the backtest....the buys and sells happen within the realm of the candles
slippage, spread and all other fees incurred by a server are not considered within the strategy tester environment.
u should perhaps check with your broker or perhaps show off your code
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im wondering if you guys have a name for this phenomenon im discovering, and perhaps a way to fix it
when i backtest a 1M scalping strategy im creating, it proves quiet profitable, even with a spread set....it bascially has a $4 stop and an $18 take profit with 0.1lots.
but do notice that on the backtest....the buys and sells happen within the realm of the candles
now when i run this EA realtime, the results are quite poor.... pretty consistent losses...even with actual spreads under $2
so when i look at the realtime results i notice its mostly due to the purchases outside of the candles leading to consistant losses
see here:
do you guys have a name for this phenomenon, and is there any way to offset it? or prevent it
if the $2 spread is set in the strat tester, why does this not happen during the backtest??