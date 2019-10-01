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im not sure how you migrated the terminal to the new server.
Migration
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual terminal.
Migration is performed during each synchronization of the client terminal. Synchronization is always a one-direction process - the client terminal's environment is moved to the virtual terminal but never vice versa. The virtual terminal status can be monitored via requesting the terminal's and Expert Advisors' logs as well as virtual server's monitoring data.
To perform synchronization, execute "Synchronize Environment" command and select migration type.
Thus, you always can change the number of charts and the list of symbols in the Data Window, the set of launched programs and their input parameters, the terminal settings and Signal subscription.
When performing migration, all data is recorded in the client terminal's log.
you could read this article:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994
im not sure how you migrated the terminal to the new server.
Migration
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual terminal.
Migration is performed during each synchronization of the client terminal. Synchronization is always a one-direction process - the client terminal's environment is moved to the virtual terminal but never vice versa. The virtual terminal status can be monitored via requesting the terminal's and Expert Advisors' logs as well as virtual server's monitoring data.
To perform synchronization, execute "Synchronize Environment" command and select migration type.
Thus, you always can change the number of charts and the list of symbols in the Data Window, the set of launched programs and their input parameters, the terminal settings and Signal subscription.
When performing migration, all data is recorded in the client terminal's log.
you could read this article:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994
Thank you Marco.
In my case it is not a migration to a virtual server. I run my own physical server in a server hall. It runs VMWare and VMWare in turn runs 2 Windows, one for mail and web and the other mainly MySQL and EA:s.
I then use Windows Remote Desktop to access Windows on the server. So I simply copied the complete MT4 map to the server. Everything works except signals. My mistake was to start out testing the signal on my local computer
well does it still work when you put it back to the local machine?
well does it still work when you put it back to the local machine?
I have not erased anything on the local computer. It works. Signals work
It is ok to access an MT4 account from more than "installation" I have used that techique when running different EA:s on the same account
Service Desk solved the problem.
I did not have my MQL4 credentials specified in Tools, Options, Community
Service Desk solved the problem.
I did not have my MQL4 credentials specified in Tools, Options, Community
Rhooo....shame on you
Well, the only excuse I have is that I believed all pertinent information was copied when I copied the complete folder
Never take anything for granted
:-)