Discussion: Who's the best MT4 technical indicators for entry and exit ? - page 4

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I appreciate indicators on a statistical/mathematics level but are they useful? The age old question.

And rather than just saying you don't understand what news numbers mean, I really think it's advisable to attempt to educate yourself. Most economic calenders will let you click on the various news releases and give you a brief explanation.

 
Alain Verleyen:
Do you like tee ? A cup can break at any moment, that doesn't mean it's useless.

Do you look in your cup of tea to see the future ?

Does it magically display next weeks highs and lows ?

It all adds up to the illusion.


 
balachandran chandrasekar:
Trendlines are the best entry and exit points.
Right 
 
for me the best entry and exit points is based on the price action...in the MARKET Behavior....
 
I think "Cycle identifier " is good for entry and exit when is together with - 3 level zz semafor and other indicators i put before...
 

Забравих да се сложи и това

5M времева рамка - входове 

срок 10

гладка 5 

 

when are installed the indicators just download and run this template.... 

 tpl

 

The system is simple ...we buy and sell only if we have 3 signals ...

First signal give the 3 level ZZ semafor ......... yellow or red signal ..... wait for two signal from the Cycle identifier or Solar winds joy ... No matter who give the signal first ...

we wait for 3th signal to entry  in position ..... exit is the same only when we have 3th signal .... when we exit from one position in the same moment we enter  in another one.

Warning .... The indicators inputs values are good for 5M TF and for another time frames 15M ,1H or more , you must change and test it .

buy -sell in 3th signal

 
can you give us   expert for that simple way ?
 

Hello,


  I need feedback for this indicator

Files:
Bulls_Bears.ex4  44 kb
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