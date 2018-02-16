Discussion: Who's the best MT4 technical indicators for entry and exit ?
Please limit discussion to non-commercial indicators/EA's or this topic will quickly end up in the same place that most of these types of topics do...
Thanks
by asking that question the responses you will get can only be of a limited nature.
for all answers have to imply the use of some or a combination of indicator(s).
so i have a counter question for you, why did you use the word indicator ?
what would happen if you trim it down to something like,
when do you enter the market ?
or especially, how do you enter the market ?
why does there have to be a indicator ? or a combination of indicators ?
can you explain ? i really like to know.
i am sure there are none.
indicators will never predict the future.
if you find it too difficult why don't you try something else ?
to see if there is something more easy ?
I think - this indicator is price itself. Because understanding the price action (support/resistance in dynamics)= the understanding the indicators in action for example.
I dont like indicators
I dont like indicators
Why you don't like indicator? how you trade?
Indicators are useless.
you wanna know how i trade ?
like this:
Do you think that charts and indicators are some sort of mysterious portal that open up a gateway that allows you to magically look into the future ?
- Who told you to use charts and indicators ?
- Why do you use charts and indicators ?
- Who told you there is a certain combo of indicator that will give you the perfect entry point ?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The dilemma of most traders are that not aware of the moment for enter a position. But there is more..... what about after you enter, you also need to know when and why to exit the position.
So ....my big question is : Who's the best MT4 technical indicators or systems and combination of indicators for entry and exit of position ?
I wait your discussions,comments and pictures .....
Only Non-Comercial indicators,EA's and Strategies ...... please !!!