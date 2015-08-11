MT 4 indicator problems
Hello.
I reinstaled my MT4, and now some of my indicators doesn't work anymore.
Heiken Ashi smoothed and most of my histogram indicators show just couple bars at the end of the chart or dont show anything.
Maybe someone can help me, and know what the problem is?
Hello.
I reinstaled my MT4, and now some of my indicators doesn't work anymore.
Heiken Ashi smoothed and most of my histogram indicators show just couple bars at the end of the chart or dont show anything.
Maybe someone can help me, and know what the problem is?
I can help you.
If you know how to fix the problem, then please tell me...
I would be thankfull.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Metatrader 4 indicator problems
Alain Verleyen, 2015.08.06 08:30The problem comes from build 851 which is a beta. Don't use Metaquotes Server unless you know exactly what you are doing.
This is how it looks when I add heiken ashi smoothed indicator...
I think you are using old version indicator and MT4 is current is 840.
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Hello.
I reinstaled my MT4, and now some of my indicators doesn't work anymore.
Heiken Ashi smoothed and most of my histogram indicators show just couple bars at the end of the chart or dont show anything.
Maybe someone can help me, and know what the problem is?