MT 4 indicator problems

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Hello.

I reinstaled my MT4, and now some of my indicators doesn't work anymore.

Heiken Ashi smoothed and most of my histogram indicators show just couple bars at the end of the chart or dont show anything.

Maybe someone can help me, and know what the problem is? 

 
Fosters90210:

Hello.

I reinstaled my MT4, and now some of my indicators doesn't work anymore.

Heiken Ashi smoothed and most of my histogram indicators show just couple bars at the end of the chart or dont show anything.

Maybe someone can help me, and know what the problem is? 

Show your screen
 
Fosters90210:

Hello.

I reinstaled my MT4, and now some of my indicators doesn't work anymore.

Heiken Ashi smoothed and most of my histogram indicators show just couple bars at the end of the chart or dont show anything.

Maybe someone can help me, and know what the problem is? 

I can help you.
 
Alexander Voronkov:
I can help you.

If you know how to fix the problem, then please tell me...

I would be thankfull. 

 
Tan Phan Ngoc:
Show your screen

This is how it looks when I add heiken ashi smoothed indicator...

 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Metatrader 4 indicator problems

Alain Verleyen, 2015.08.06 08:30

The problem comes from build 851 which is a beta. Don't use Metaquotes Server unless you know exactly what you are doing.
Use an official build only (current is 840).
 
Fosters90210:

This is how it looks when I add heiken ashi smoothed indicator...

 


I think you are using old version indicator and MT4 is current is 840.

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