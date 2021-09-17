MetaTrader wont open anymore - page 3
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i do not have antivirus, but my mt4 that i just now installed are not working.
So, it is very specific situation for every case (there is no any universal desition for that).
For example, I have laptop with Windows 8 32-bit, but I did not install MT4 for this laptop (I do not want to install MT4 on this laptop) ...
because if Windows Vista is not supported for MT4 anymore and Windows 7 will stopped to be supported soon for MT4 so ...
I do not want to have any difficulties with my Windows 8 laptop concerning MT4 sorry.
So, I have MT4 on the other laptop with Windows 10 64-bit.
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Other example.
When I want to install fresh copy of MT4 so I am installing "clean" MT4 (clean from the brokers) - look at my previous post with the link for examples.
And when Metatrader is updated to some new build so I can connect this MT4 to any broker.
Because I do not like to download MT4 from the brokers' websites sorry.
I am checking the correct filling the Community tab of Metatrader and checking the correct settings of Internet Explorer on the following way:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
...
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
something is very wrong! I downloaded 3 new install files for MT4, from 3 different brokers, thinking they had updated those, so i installed these new install files, on 3 different computers, and none of the platforms will open. My platforms installed before today work fine, just new installations i did just in last 1 hour, will not start, And... the icon for my mt4 source code files all have mt5 icons.
Make sure that you installed MT4 ...
Because if you install MT4 from this mql5 forum/portal so it will be MT5 instead.
And check antivirus or firewall (made an exceptions for MT4 files for antivirus and/or firewall).
Read my two previous posts for more information (especially "How to install clean MT4 ..." links with examples).
thanks sergey for the help. but i think that ie 11 is unsupported anyway, so your post requires updating.
But here's my stuff... I have 3 computers at 3 different locations, Windows Server 2016, AND 2 of Windows 10 64bit.
all of them have 1 mt4 and` mt5 installed before today, which work as normal, however the ones installed today do not even open. And i tried your method of using the vanilla mt4 and it wont load either, and as i said in previous post, all of these, all 3 computers are the same, the indicators and include files, library files etc are missing. so the installer did not work, even tho i have 4 different install files, 3 from different brokers, 1 is the vanilla version. All the same result. the installers had finish button, but the platforms did not start, and will not start after reboots. I will try to uninstall them and install them again, however i have already tried to install more, but i get same thing, after 1 hour, new installs still dont install the library files and indicators etc, even after downloading new install files from each broker a 3rd time.
thanks sergey for the help. but i think that ie 11 is unsupported anyway, so your post requires updating.
But here's my stuff... I have 3 computers at 3 different locations, Windows Server 2016, AND 2 of Windows 10 64bit.
all of them have 1 mt4 and` mt5 installed before today, which work as normal, however the ones installed today do not even open. And i tried your method of using the vanilla mt4 and it wont load either, and as i said in previous post, all of these, all 3 computers are the same, the indicators and include files, library files etc are missing. so the installer did not work, even tho i have 4 different install files, 3 from different brokers, 1 is the vanilla version. All the same result. the installers had finish button, but the platforms did not start, and will not start after reboots. I will try to uninstall them and install them again, however i have already tried to install more, but i get same thing, after 1 hour, new installs still dont install the library files and indicators etc, even after downloading new install files from each broker a 3rd time.
As I explained - most of such issues came from antivirus or firewall.
So, I collected almost all known cases (and some decision what to do in every case) on by posts.
Check my posts once again.
Because I had same issue and I fixed it on the way I am proposing it now.
got more terminals working by copy/pasting the programs folder, when i started it up, the missing files were downloaded and installed as per normal, however, isnt this old "mobile version" of old installation method? What is difference between this and default installation method? been long time since i installed it this way, i have forgotten what if any differences.
When you installed Metatrader (any kind of installation) so the indicators/EAs are located in data folder:
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Normal installation of MT4 for now is the following: we go to the website of the broker and install MT4 from them (because MT4 is not supported by MetaQuotes anymore and by this mql5 portal).
But I do not like to install MT4 from the brokers (because some brokers may add something or provide some limitations for example).
I am installing MT4 on the following way:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Unable to launch the MT4 MT5 program
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.04 17:35
Example #2.
I do not like MT4 from the brokers' wesites.
I like "clean" MT4 (clean from every broker) because I want to connect this MT4 instance with every broker I want (any broker which is supporting MT4 now).
So, I go to this post #11 and I download two files (in zip archive).
I unzip those files and placed them in one folder (folder 1 for example):
After that I click on terminal file to run it.
And MT4 is opened.
I am waiting for less than 1 minute, and this MT4 is closed, and after some time (less than 1 minute too) - open once again.
In this way - this clean instance of MT4 is updated to the build 1342:
After that I made an shortcut :
right mouse click on terminal file and Send to - Desktop (create shortcut).
That's all.
Now we can connect this "clean" Metatrader 4 to the broker, or we can create the account with the brokers (demo accounts for example):
and we can create many accounts (demo accounts for example) with this "clean" MT4 instance:
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If I need the other MT4 instance (because every MT4 instance is working with one trading account at the time; and I do not want to switch MT4 from one trading account to an other one all the time ...) - I am doing the same:
download two zip files, unzip them and place unziped files in the other folder (different from the folder 1) ... and everyhing is same as described above.
So, I have 3 MT4 instances (3 "cleaned" MT4 instances) installed.
Build is 1342.