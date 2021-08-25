Can a good strategy make 1000USD to 1 billion USD in 5 years? - page 3
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Don't promote your product. It's not allowed.
They ask if it is possible in your opinion, not if somebody got an EA wich makes Billions.
If someone claims his EA can "transform" 1000 USD to 1 billion in 5 year, let's do it. He is naive or dishonest, in all cases in 5 years he will not be there (in trading) any more.
Please keep an open mind.
Please keep an open mind.
You are right, sorry for all this negativism.
Sorry but I can't resist.
To me this is a question to Radio Yerevan and has to be answered with "In principle yes, but you may consider it is a lot easier to make 1000.- USD from 1 billion USD in even less than 5 years".
If someone claims his EA can "transform" 1000 USD to 1 billion in 5 year, let's do it. He is naive or dishonest, in all cases in 5 years he will not be there (in trading) any more.
calli:
Sorry but I can't resist.
To me this is a question to Radio Yerevan and has to answered with "In principle yes, but it is a lot easier to make 1000.- USD from 1 billion USD in even less than 5 years".
hahaha to both, nothing more to add, you just vanish all the dreams and fantasys
Don't let anyone tell you what can or can not be done.
Keep it up Tan Phan Ngoc.
And please keep us informed.