Problems with buying products on the market

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Hi,

have a problem with buying products on the market.

I choose product and clock on "buy". After that i need to select payment method. But this doesnt work. I am clicking on it but nothing happens.

Journal is not showing any error message.

 

Please help

 

Greetings 

 
Rinor Memeti:

Hi,

have a problem with buying products on the market.

I choose product and clock on "buy". After that i need to select payment method. But this doesnt work. I am clicking on it but nothing happens.

Journal is not showing any error message.

 

Please help

 

Greetings 

Do you have enough money in your MQL5 account?
 
Stuart Browne:
Do you have enough money in your MQL5 account?
Yes of course i have ^^
 
Rinor Memeti:
Sorry if it seemed like a stupid question, it's happened before! (many times!) :)

Suggest you send it to the Service Desk, reporting build number etc
 

Okay asked them and they helped me. 

If someone has the problem too, check your internet explorer security settings. Doesnt bother if you use it as your main browser or not.

I switched to lower security settings. Then it worked with nor problems=) 

 
Rinor Memeti:

Okay asked them and they helped me. 

If someone has the problem too, check your internet explorer security settings. Doesnt bother if you use it as your main browser or not.

I switched to lower security settings. Then it worked with nor problems=) 

Thanks for reporting back so others with similar probs may benefit :)
 
Stuart Browne:
Thanks for reporting back so others with similar probs may benefit :)
;)
[Deleted]  
I purchased a product and it shows my purchase in my profile. However, it does not appear in my Market on my MT-4. I am logged in properly and it shows other free downloads I have made in the past.
 
jeffhummel:
I purchased a product and it shows my purchase in my profile. However, it does not appear in my Market on my MT-4. I am logged in properly and it shows other free downloads I have made in the past.

Try to logout and re-login into your MQL5 community account.

Restart your computer and terminal and then try again.

 

I'm already registered in MQL5 community. I purchased a product but I cannot download the product because MT4 doesn't recognize me.

muy name silvano1942 already registered.

 
silvano1942:

I'm already registered in MQL5 community. I purchased a product but I cannot download the product because MT4 doesn't recognize me.

muy name silvano1942 already registered.

Login into your MQL5 account with your silvano1942 username and not your email.

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