Problems with buying products on the market
Hi,
have a problem with buying products on the market.
I choose product and clock on "buy". After that i need to select payment method. But this doesnt work. I am clicking on it but nothing happens.
Journal is not showing any error message.
Please help
Greetings
Do you have enough money in your MQL5 account?
Suggest you send it to the Service Desk, reporting build number etc
Okay asked them and they helped me.
If someone has the problem too, check your internet explorer security settings. Doesnt bother if you use it as your main browser or not.
I switched to lower security settings. Then it worked with nor problems=)
Okay asked them and they helped me.
If someone has the problem too, check your internet explorer security settings. Doesnt bother if you use it as your main browser or not.
I switched to lower security settings. Then it worked with nor problems=)
Thanks for reporting back so others with similar probs may benefit :)
I purchased a product and it shows my purchase in my profile. However, it does not appear in my Market on my MT-4. I am logged in properly and it shows other free downloads I have made in the past.
Try to logout and re-login into your MQL5 community account.
Restart your computer and terminal and then try again.
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Hi,
have a problem with buying products on the market.
I choose product and clock on "buy". After that i need to select payment method. But this doesnt work. I am clicking on it but nothing happens.
Journal is not showing any error message.
Please help
Greetings