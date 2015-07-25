What do you use ?
this is another one of them polls that fail.
how come there is only two choices and the rest is forced into a category "none of the above"
it's a lack of knowledge, otherwise there would be more selectable options.
this poll simply can not reflect what we use, for it incomplete beyond measure.
this is another one of them polls that fail.
how come there is only two choices and the rest is forced into a category "none of the above"
it's a lack of knowledge, otherwise there would be more selectable options.
this poll simply can not reflect what we use, for it incomplete beyond measure.
At least hedging should be in the list.
And hedging itself can be divided as well,
you can hedge Straight
you can hedge Inverse
you can hedge Synthetic
you can hedge Pythagorean
you can hedge Paradoxical
Why is there only two examples in your poll ??????????
How is that suppose to reflect what we use with only two options.
This is like saying: What did you drink today?
1. Water.
2. Milk.
3. None of the above.
How many people could have had something else to drink ? it's a useless poll.
And what if you had Milk in the morning and Water in the evening ???
At least hedging should be in the list.
And hedging itself can be divided as well,
you can hedge Straight
you can hedge Inverse
you can hedge Synthetic
you can hedge Pythagorean
you can hedge Paradoxical
Why is there only two examples in your poll ??????????
How is that suppose to reflect what we use with only two options.
This is like saying: What did you drink today?
1. Water.
2. Milk.
3. None of the above.
How many people could have had something else to drink ? it's a useless poll.
And what if you had Milk in the morning and Water in the evening ???
What are all u said that comes under stop order. there is no need for me to divide it.
moreover i allowed multiple answers too.
What are all u said that comes under stop order. there is no need for me to divide it.
moreover i allowed multiple answers too.
okay if you say so.
okay if you say so.
There is a lot of stupid polls on this forum, but we have to be open, people like to think they are free to say all and anything.
The words are very wise.. I absolutely agree..!! ^_^
I always prefer Stop Order instead of using Stop Loss. i just wanted to know how about the other traders as well.
i dont understand how it looks stupid to other ss
I always prefer Stop Order instead of using Stop Loss. i just wanted to know how about the other traders as well.
i dont understand how it looks stupid to other ss
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