why "unresolved import function call" .dll help me..

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Why can not dll function.

I have installed the file C: \ Program Files \ MT4Trader \ MQL4 \ Libraries.

 

 

Hi tongsurin,

I am sure that an MT4/MQL4 guru will be along shortly with a more informative answer, but in the first instance have you check the box "Allow DLL imports" - its in the MT4 client under Tools --> Options ---> Expert Advisors.

Kind regards,

Paul 

 

Hi Porky2015 ,

I was allowed, but you can not match the hatch. Dll has.

Kind regards,

tong

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