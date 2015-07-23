why "unresolved import function call" .dll help me..
Hi tongsurin,
I am sure that an MT4/MQL4 guru will be along shortly with a more informative answer, but in the first instance have you check the box "Allow DLL imports" - its in the MT4 client under Tools --> Options ---> Expert Advisors.
Kind regards,
Paul
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I have installed the file C: \ Program Files \ MT4Trader \ MQL4 \ Libraries.