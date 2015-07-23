MQL4 updated to MQL5 on its own, deleted EA I was working on
- 2024.06.09 19:55:25.576 MQL5.chats: activated for 'TomiLuv'
- Indicators: NonLagMA_v5
- can you partially close a pending order
when you modify an existing EA, by that i mean an EA that comes with the installation. then yes this file gets overwritten and recompiled to the original EA.
Therefore it is important that you save your EA's under names that differ from the files that come with the package.
when you modify an existing EA, by that i mean an EA that comes with the installation. then yes this file gets overwritten and recompiled to the original EA.
Therefore it is important that you save your EA's under names that differ from the files that come with the package.
It was a completely new EA, and its name didn't conflict with any of the EA's that come with the installation.
If it has not been overwritten you can get it back just scan the drive with undelete software and next time, make backups preferably every day.
At the end of the day i zip the entire experts folder, then i add the date to it and push it on a stick or sd card.
I was working on an EA in MQL4, when it updated to MQL5 without me knowing. ...
That doesn't make sense.
My thought was he previously started it from MT4, and then the second time started it from MT5. That is enough to cause it to switch one to the other, and appear to lose files.
He was talking about mql4 and mql5, not MT4 and MT5, a mql4 code can't become a mql5 one. If you open it with MetaEditor, you can work with both. You can't use a mql4 or ex5 with MT5 and even if you try it it will not become a mql5 file. Doesn't make sense.
The source file is most probably at the right place and he can't find it.
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