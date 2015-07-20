Anyone know this indicator?
I can't say that I do, but something you could try is blow up the video as big as you can, and see when the person's mouse pointer is over one of the indicators, see if you can see the name pop up anywhere on their trading screen.
Ok i did what JD4 tell me and i saw that on one of the skull (when the mouse pointer was on the skull) pop up baloon with the name Neo then the time and the date and Value2 , that s what i saw , is there any indicator with the name Neo ? here s a picture what i saw
Now that you know the name, you can start looking for that indicator or possibly EA. Check the market here and on the TP, and if no luck there, you can look on other sites that are active in your area. What finding the name out did was basically give you the map with the X on it. Now you have to go find out where that X actually is located. Just be aware that it might not be the only indicator he or she is using on that chart.
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Anyone know this indicator with the pink and green dots also has a green skull and red cross?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=194&v=8lakXEqcUMo