Need little help with Array out of range - page 2
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So if you put in a Print command to reveal the value of i
it shows you the value of i
ok, I need to go now, I will try to understand the source and I will tell you later
Thanks for you help Marco
See if you read the pink Time Array
it will read the time of the current chart, and not of your Timeframe.
if you want to read it of the Timeframe period use
See if you read the pink Time Array
it will read the time of the current chart, and not of your Timeframe.
if you want to read it of the Timeframe period use
Hi Marco, can I suggest you to highlight the changes you made when you post code (I edited your post as an example). Thank you.
ah ok thanks i have no idea how to do that but i will find it thanks.
Ah sorry. I used the "background color" button :
Ah sorry. I used the "background color" button :
test testoh wow thanks :) im learning something new every day !!
Hi Marco, finally I can fixed it
Thanks again Marco (Y)