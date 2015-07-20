Need little help with Array out of range

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hello, I am try to creating an Indicator and my  problem is Array Out of Range.

I am already search anywhere to fix this problem but still not found it.

here my little script :

   for (i = iBars(NULL, TimeFrame) - 1 - prev_calculated; i >= 0; i--) {
      if(TimeFrame == Period()) {
         Up  = iHigh(NULL, 0, iHighest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, Range, i));
         Dn  = iLow (NULL, 0, iLowest (NULL, 0, MODE_LOW,  Range, i));
         
      } else if(TimeFrame > Period()) {
         hightfshift = iBarShift(NULL, TimeFrame, Time[i], true);
         if (hightfshift == -1) continue;
         Up  = iHigh(NULL, TimeFrame, iHighest(NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_HIGH, Range, hightfshift));
         Dn  = iLow (NULL, TimeFrame, iLowest (NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_LOW,  Range, hightfshift));
      } else if(TimeFrame < Period()) {

         smalltfshift = iBarShift(NULL, TimeFrame, Time[i], true);
         if (smalltfshift == -1) continue;
         timeshift  = iTime(NULL, TimeFrame, smalltfshift);
         xshift = iBarShift(NULL, TimeFrame, timeshift, true);

         Up  = iHigh(NULL, TimeFrame, iHighest(NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_HIGH, Range, xshift));
         Dn  = iLow (NULL, TimeFrame, iLowest (NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_LOW,  Range, xshift));

      }

      Resistance[i] = Up;
      Support[i]= Dn;
      
   }


the problem is at "TimeFrame < Period()"

so, if someone can help, please share a little script to me


Thanks before

Rudi

  
for(i=iBars(NULL,TimeFrame)-1-prev_calculated; i>0; i--)
  {
   if(TimeFrame==Period())
     {
      Up  = iHigh(NULL, 0, iHighest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, Range, i));
      Dn  = iLow (NULL, 0, iLowest (NULL, 0, MODE_LOW,  Range, i));
     }
   else if(TimeFrame>Period())
     {
      hightfshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,Time[i],true);
      if(hightfshift==-1) continue;
      Up  = iHigh(NULL, TimeFrame, iHighest(NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_HIGH, Range, hightfshift));
      Dn  = iLow (NULL, TimeFrame, iLowest (NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_LOW,  Range, hightfshift));
     }
   else if(TimeFrame<Period())
     {
      smalltfshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,Time[i],true);
      if(smalltfshift==-1) continue;
      timeshift=iTime(NULL,TimeFrame,smalltfshift);
      xshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,timeshift,true);

      Up  = iHigh(NULL, TimeFrame, iHighest(NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_HIGH, Range, xshift));
      Dn  = iLow (NULL, TimeFrame, iLowest (NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_LOW,  Range, xshift));
     }

   Resistance[i]=Up;
   Support[i]=Dn;
  }
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Hi Marco, thanks for you reply but that source not change anything :)
 

i changed 

for(i=iBars(NULL,TimeFrame)-1-prev_calculated; i>=0; i--)

to

for(i=iBars(NULL,TimeFrame)-1-prev_calculated; i>0; i--)

its important to realize you get the out of range error when you try to read a value that does not exists / lies outside of the range of the array.

i can not find in your code, the value of

-prev_calculated;


i suspect it to be the source of the error.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

i changed

to

its important to realize you get the out of range error when you try to read a value that does not exists / lies outside of the range of the array.

i can not find in your code, the value of


i suspect it to be the source of the error.

I am sure the test for i>=0 and then possibly still decrementing i didn't help either.
 

Yes, still not work if only changed "i >= 0" to "i > 0"

I think at this part

   else if(TimeFrame<Period())
     {
      smalltfshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,Time[i],true);
      if(smalltfshift==-1) continue;
      timeshift=iTime(NULL,TimeFrame,smalltfshift);
      xshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,timeshift,true);

      Up  = iHigh(NULL, TimeFrame, iHighest(NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_HIGH, Range, xshift));
      Dn  = iLow (NULL, TimeFrame, iLowest (NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_LOW,  Range, xshift));
     }

need to use Array, but I dont know how :(

 

it is only logical to write 

 i>0;

Because then it stops at 0 when i==0 where in the other case, 

 i>=0;

It will make one more step when i==0, this means the last integer would be -1 and all conventional array's will produce an out of range error when you try to read this value.

When it comes to reading bar data  -1 does exist so the end conclusion is that if 

-prev_calculated


is above 0, the array will be out of range.

so you try

for(i=iBars(NULL,TimeFrame);i>0; i--)
  {
   if(TimeFrame==Period())
     {
      Up  = iHigh(NULL, 0, iHighest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, Range, i));
      Dn  = iLow (NULL, 0, iLowest (NULL, 0, MODE_LOW,  Range, i));
     }
   else if(TimeFrame>Period())
     {
      hightfshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,Time[i],true);
      if(hightfshift==-1) continue;
      Up  = iHigh(NULL, TimeFrame, iHighest(NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_HIGH, Range, hightfshift));
      Dn  = iLow (NULL, TimeFrame, iLowest (NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_LOW,  Range, hightfshift));
     }
   else if(TimeFrame<Period())
     {
      smalltfshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,Time[i],true);
      if(smalltfshift==-1) continue;
      timeshift=iTime(NULL,TimeFrame,smalltfshift);
      xshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,timeshift,true);

      Up  = iHigh(NULL, TimeFrame, iHighest(NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_HIGH, Range, xshift));
      Dn  = iLow (NULL, TimeFrame, iLowest (NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_LOW,  Range, xshift));
     }

   Resistance[i]=Up;
   Support[i]=Dn;
  }
 
Rudi Susanto:

Yes, still not work if only changed "i >= 0" to "i > 0"

I think at this part

need to use Array, but I dont know how :(

if the problem lies elsewhere you can always force the integers positive, if they turn out to be negative for whatever reason, but realize this can produce false results so you can use it to identify the problem.

   else if(TimeFrame<Period())
     {
      smalltfshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,Time[i],true);
      if(smalltfshift==-1) continue;
      timeshift=iTime(NULL,TimeFrame,smalltfshift);
      xshift=iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,timeshift,true);

// reset if <0
      if(xshift<0){xshift=0;}
      if(smalltfshift<0){smalltfshift=0;}
      if(timeshift<0){timeshift=0;}

      Up  = iHigh(NULL, TimeFrame, iHighest(NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_HIGH, Range, xshift));
      Dn  = iLow (NULL, TimeFrame, iLowest (NULL, TimeFrame, MODE_LOW,  Range, xshift));
     }

Also, look at the array out of range error it will give you the exact line number and position where it dropped out.

 

Hi Marco, thanks again for assist me , but still not work.

Here my indicator (not finish yet), maybe you can help to correct it or tell me where is the mistakes

Error Array out of range happen when timeframe (from button) "clicked" < Period()

 

Ok so it tells you this

it drops out on line 131, position 56 which is this

it means the value of i tries to read a position that is not in the Time[] array.

 
ok, how to correct it? please help Marco, I am already 3 days try to fix this but not found it :(
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