All about EurUsd
Whether Greece continues to be debated during the end of this month .. ? Can anyone other influences ? Give your opinion as an analysis of the future..
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- Your opinion wanted
Yudhi Pratomo:
Whether Greece continues to be debated during the end of this month .. ? Can anyone other influences ? Give your opinion as an analysis of the future..
Whether Greece continues to be debated during the end of this month .. ? Can anyone other influences ? Give your opinion as an analysis of the future..
I guess tomorrow will happen to leap down in this week's news that happens because there has been no significant positive certainty, see this should end this month is better we are more alert again
EURUSD
Dominant bias: Bearish
Because of current events in the Eurozone, EUR pairs may well open with gaps this week and, if so, they will harbinger great volatility for the rest of the week. EURUSD trended downwards in the beginning of last week then moved sideways until Friday. The bias is bearish, and a bearish breakout is possible at the end of the current sideways movement. The likely breakout will be when the support line at 1.1150 is broken. Price would then target the support lines at 1.1050 and 1.1000, however, movement above the resistance line at 1.1300 would render this expectation invalid.
Dominant bias: Bearish
Because of current events in the Eurozone, EUR pairs may well open with gaps this week and, if so, they will harbinger great volatility for the rest of the week. EURUSD trended downwards in the beginning of last week then moved sideways until Friday. The bias is bearish, and a bearish breakout is possible at the end of the current sideways movement. The likely breakout will be when the support line at 1.1150 is broken. Price would then target the support lines at 1.1050 and 1.1000, however, movement above the resistance line at 1.1300 would render this expectation invalid.
1246536:
EURUSD
Dominant bias: Bearish
Because of current events in the Eurozone, EUR pairs may well open with gaps this week and, if so, they will harbinger great volatility for the rest of the week. EURUSD trended downwards in the beginning of last week then moved sideways until Friday. The bias is bearish, and a bearish breakout is possible at the end of the current sideways movement. The likely breakout will be when the support line at 1.1150 is broken. Price would then target the support lines at 1.1050 and 1.1000, however, movement above the resistance line at 1.1300 would render this expectation invalid.
EURUSD
Dominant bias: Bearish
Because of current events in the Eurozone, EUR pairs may well open with gaps this week and, if so, they will harbinger great volatility for the rest of the week. EURUSD trended downwards in the beginning of last week then moved sideways until Friday. The bias is bearish, and a bearish breakout is possible at the end of the current sideways movement. The likely breakout will be when the support line at 1.1150 is broken. Price would then target the support lines at 1.1050 and 1.1000, however, movement above the resistance line at 1.1300 would render this expectation invalid.
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