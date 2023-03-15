Indicators: Fibo For Yesterday and Last Week
Extension of the golden section
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Function Method
- DrawFiboSimple
Basic Function From 0% To 100% Total 7
- DrawFiboComplete
Extension DrawFiboSimple ==> Executive Function DrawFiboComplete From -100% To +100(200%)
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- DrawFiboSimple
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About Basic Function DrawFiboSimple
- OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS
Total Gold Division LevelObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS,20);
From LEVEL+0(0%) To LEVEL+6 100% Total is 7 Levels
OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS Value is 7,not 20ObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS,7);
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Add A Level
Update OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS Value Plus 1 ObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS,8);
Set a new level 7 27.2% ( Not 8 From 0 )ObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+7,0.272);ObjectSetFiboDescription(fiboName,7,"27.2%% = %$");
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Update A Level
Update Level 5 Old 76.4% New 76.8%ObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+5,0.768);ObjectSetFiboDescription(fiboName,5,"76.8%% = %$");
- OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS
Kie cara ngenggone priwe koh Xiong...
Thank you Xuefei
Such helpful indicators to keep shorter time frames in context of the bigger picture *****
Such helpful indicators to keep shorter time frames in context of the bigger picture *****
Will this indicator work on the latest version 4.00 build 1260 metatrader 4
Automated-Trading:
Fibo For Yesterday and Last Week:
Author: XueFei Xiong
Nice indicator,very helpful.
pls, can you make the one for monthly too?
Hi XueFei,
Please help me, how to fix this problem. I use your Yesterdayfibo and the time range seem off a bit. Below are from H1 timeframe screenshot.
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Fibo For Yesterday and Last Week:
Using Golden Section Analysis of the market for yesterday and last week.
Author: XueFei Xiong