Indicators: Fibo For Yesterday and Last Week

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Fibo For Yesterday and Last Week:

Using Golden Section Analysis of the market for yesterday and last week.

Chart AUDUSDpro, M30, 2015.06.18 13:09 UTC, GAIN Capital - FOREX.com UK Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real

Author: XueFei Xiong

 
Extension of the golden section

  • Function Method

    1. DrawFiboSimple

      Basic Function From 0% To 100% Total 7

    2. DrawFiboComplete

      Extension DrawFiboSimple ==> Executive Function DrawFiboComplete From -100% To +100(200%)

  • About Basic Function DrawFiboSimple

    1. OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS

      Total Gold Division Level

      ObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS,20);

      From LEVEL+0(0%) To LEVEL+6 100% Total is 7 Levels

      OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS Value is 7,not 20

      ObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS,7);

    2. Add A Level

      Update OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS Value Plus 1 ObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS,8);

      Set a new level 7 27.2% ( Not 8 From 0 )

      ObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+7,0.272);ObjectSetFiboDescription(fiboName,7,"27.2%% = %$");

    3. Update A Level

      Update Level 5 Old 76.4% New 76.8%

      ObjectSet(fiboName,OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+5,0.768);ObjectSetFiboDescription(fiboName,5,"76.8%% = %$");

 
Kie cara ngenggone priwe koh Xiong...
 
Thank you Xuefei
Such helpful indicators to keep shorter time frames in context of the bigger picture *****
[Deleted]  
Will this indicator work on the latest version 4.00 build 1260 metatrader 4
 
Automated-Trading:

Fibo For Yesterday and Last Week:

Author: XueFei Xiong

hello
 Nice indicator,very helpful.
pls, can you make the one for monthly too?
 

Hi XueFei,

Please help me, how to fix this problem. I use your Yesterdayfibo and the time range seem off a bit. Below are from H1 timeframe screenshot.


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