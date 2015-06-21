Problem With Back testing
extern int MaxNumberofPositions = 1; // max open positions
Hello Marco,
but that what i should have, one open position at the time.
it only says that when it tries to open an order but it detects there is already one order open what is the problem exactly?
if you want to change it you need to swap the flow so it first detects open orders and then places an order if
< MaxNumberofPositions
it only says that when it tries to open an order but it detects there is already one order open what is the problem exactly?
if you want to change it you need to swap the flow so it first detects open orders and then places an order if
Marco,
well i think i fixed the issue of opening more than one position at the time. but i actually notice that the TDI condition is not working properly, as you can see the 3rd and 4th red line should not have triggered a trade, could you advice, please?
I have attached the revised code.
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I wrote an ea to move away from spending countless hours on the monitors. I am doing some back testing but whenever I run a back test i get the following error:
Warning : Can not execute new OP_SELL order for Symbol EURUSD. Maximum number of 1 open positions reached.
Now the strange thing is that if i run it on demo/live account, it works fine and does what is meant for. So you may ask what is the problem? Well I would like to add some more logic such as a trade manager and few more things, and guess i need to do the back testing to reach confidence to go live trading.
i have attached the code, thanks in advance for any help provided