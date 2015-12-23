new to the forex game and was looking for some help.
hello, thanks for taking the time to look into my post i was wondering about my forex bots and why they are less than profitable without my assistance. i am trying 2 different types. Falcor and HAS directional.
the falcor one sometimes brings in heaps on money then loses it all straight away. i was wondering if you could have a look at my settings and tell me what im doing wrong.
i am currently in the AUD to USD market and trading with lots of 0.1 ($100) and have $600 in the account.
what am i doing wrong? i dont expect massive gains but surely it can be more profitable than this.
any help would be amazing as I've found it pretty hard to get good help on the matter.
Hi Killerii,
you should be using a cent account. isn't it? if so your 0.1 lots equal to 100 usd and your 600 usd equal to 6 dollars?If yes your balance is only 6% of the real money going inside the market once you trade. It is a very high risk.
no it says my balance is always 600 - 620 usd ? and i never lose this money so it seems that it is working.
its just the settings on the robot seem to be what i got wrong
no it says my balance is always 600 - 620 usd ? and i never lose this money so it seems that it is working.
its just the settings on the robot seem to be what i got wrong
Ok so you have deposited 600 dollars?
yea ive put that much into the account and im trading 100usd for tiny little 10% trades.
its just not profitable or causing loss.
did you see my photos i linked?
yea ive put that much into the account and im trading 100usd for tiny little 10% trades.
its just not profitable or causing loss.
did you see my photos i linked?
I don't know your EA code and thoose pictures can't help. Did you backtested your EA? Make an optimization?
ive ran the tester and it says over a year it will make 5 USD at best.. thats not right as for optimization it does nothing it seems.
what EA would you recommend?
Hi
I have an account in a broker and a trader from broker side is trading for me.
Yesterday I faced with a situation in one of the trades which I don't understand what was happened there :
1- He opened a cell position for XAUUSD with 1.2 lot (micro lot) at 2015.06.16 08:28:43 with price 1182.52 , no problem so far.
2- At 2015.06.16 08:37:39 he closed the position, the closed price shows in the history is 1180.61 so i got profit around 286.50.
3- When I checked the price at closing time in the chart at the said time it is around 1182 which is 2 dollars more than shown closed price.
I need experts opinion on it, how is it possible, why the closing price is not matched with the chart.
Thanks in advance.
Regards.
Olá, obrigado por Tomar o ritmo de para Olhar Para o meu pós eu estava me perguntando Sobre Meus Robôs forex e Por Que enguias São Menos fazer that rentável sem uma Ajuda Minha. Eu ESTOU Tentando 2 Tipos Diferentes. Falcor e TEM direcional.
o falcor as vezes Traz Dinheiro em montes em, em SEGUIDA, Perde tudo de Imediato. Eu queria saber se poderia ter rápido você Um Olhar parágrafo As minhas definições e me diga o Que Estou Fazendo de Errado.
Atualmente, estou no mercado do Pará AUD USD e Negociação com Lotes de 0,1 (US $ 100) e TEM R $ 600 em Sua Conta.
O Que Estou Fazendo de Errado? Eu Não Esperar ganhos Enormes, mas certamente PODE Ser Mais rentável fazer that este.
QUALQUÉR Ajuda seria Incrível Como eu Achei Muito Difícil parágrafo Obter Uma boa Ajuda Sobre o ASSUNTO.
You could set up your robot ?
I bought it and I managed to do some configurations, but my only problem is that my account is micro and he is not running !
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hello, thanks for taking the time to look into my post i was wondering about my forex bots and why they are less than profitable without my assistance. i am trying 2 different types. Falcor and HAS directional.
the falcor one sometimes brings in heaps on money then loses it all straight away. i was wondering if you could have a look at my settings and tell me what im doing wrong.
i am currently in the AUD to USD market and trading with lots of 0.1 ($100) and have $600 in the account.
what am i doing wrong? i dont expect massive gains but surely it can be more profitable than this.
any help would be amazing as I've found it pretty hard to get good help on the matter.