why ???
forextime8 :Try to restart the terminal.
last hour doing backtest on mt5 , tester graph showed good performance
but now like this...
can anyone tell me why ?
Karputov Vladimir:
Try to restart the terminal.
Try to restart the terminal.
still same...
forextime8:
still same...
Did you take a look at the parameters?
Are all of them EXACTLY the same?
Regards,
Malacarne
Rodrigo Malacarne:
Regards,
Did you take a look at the parameters?
Are all of them EXACTLY the same?
Regards,
Malacarne
the best setting i always edit to default setting.
forextime8:
last hour doing backtest on mt5 , tester graph showed good performance
but now like this...
can anyone tell me why ?
Why not ?
No one can guess without code or some more information.
The wiseass in me is asking "Why ask why? Drink Bud Dry" :P
market closed on the backtester?
Marco vd Heijden:but re-quote isnt means prize doesnt updated ?
market closed on the backtester?
market closed on the backtester?
forextime8 :What is reported in the "Journal"? What mistakes?
last hour doing backtest on mt5 , tester graph showed good performance
but now like this...
can anyone tell me why ?
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last hour doing backtest on mt5 , tester graph showed good performance
but now like this...
can anyone tell me why ?