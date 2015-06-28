why ???

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[Deleted]  

last hour doing backtest on mt5 , tester graph showed good performance

but now like this...

can anyone tell me why ?

 

 
forextime8 :

last hour doing backtest on mt5 , tester graph showed good performance

but now like this...

can anyone tell me why ?

Try to restart the terminal.
[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:
Try to restart the terminal.

still same...

 
forextime8:

still same...

Did you take a look at the parameters?

Are all of them EXACTLY the same?

Regards,
Malacarne 

[Deleted]  
Rodrigo Malacarne:

Did you take a look at the parameters?

Are all of them EXACTLY the same?

Regards,
Malacarne 

the best setting i always edit to default setting.

 
forextime8:

last hour doing backtest on mt5 , tester graph showed good performance

but now like this...

can anyone tell me why ?

 

Why not ?

No one can guess without code or some more information.

 
The wiseass in me is asking "Why ask why? Drink Bud Dry" :P
[Deleted]  
JD4:
The wiseass in me is asking "Why ask why? Drink Bud Dry" :P
requote problem is it because of offline / markets stopped ?
 
market closed on the backtester?
[Deleted]  
Marco vd Heijden:
market closed on the backtester?
but re-quote isnt means prize doesnt updated ?
 
forextime8 :

last hour doing backtest on mt5 , tester graph showed good performance

but now like this...

can anyone tell me why ?

What is reported in the "Journal"? What mistakes?
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