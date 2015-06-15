MT4 "waiting for update"

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FXCM MT4 software shows 'no connection'. The tick chart doesn't get updated. I have another MT4 software from a different company that works just fine on my laptop. Experts please help.
 

click on the red with green or totally red in your case thing and look for other access point.


 

Waiting for Update notification mostly cause by different server & different symbol.

example, previously login in cent account and then log out and relogin using standard account. Standard & cent account both have different pair symbol.

EURUSD symbol in cent account probably .EURUSD (using dot) .. and for standard account just EURUSD (without dot)

to solve this, remove all pair symbol and add again, make sure using proper symbol & type account.

[Deleted]  
great input guys
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