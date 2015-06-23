GREAT SYSTEM CAN SCALP 1823$ PROFIT WITHIN 18 SECONDS
hahahaahahahahaahahhahahaahhah scalp in H4 (better i montly ) by deleting the names of free indicator in one "" picture of Futurist Painting ""
Alberto Cioccarelli:who tell you that I'm scalping in H4 chart? Alberto
hahahaahahahahaahahhahahaahhah scalp in H4 (better i montly ) by deleting the names of free indicator in one "" picture of Futurist Painting ""
hahahaahahahahaahahhahahaahhah scalp in H4 (better i montly ) by deleting the names of free indicator in one "" picture of Futurist Painting ""
by the way nice drawing bro keep it up :P
hahha
It's so cuit
oh my...
Wow... Heavy.
may be.
It's too heavy for mt4.. especially when we open several Windows with different pair really heavy ... in the add with unstable internet signal ... Oh my, I will not guarantee the transactions of their execution problem..
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You can use this system for trading of all currency pairs such as AUD/USD, EURO/USD, USD/JPY....and you can also use this system on trading for Gold, Silver, and Oil...