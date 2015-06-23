GREAT SYSTEM CAN SCALP 1823$ PROFIT WITHIN 18 SECONDS

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You can use this system for trading of all currency pairs such as AUD/USD, EURO/USD, USD/JPY....and you can also use this system on trading for Gold, Silver, and Oil...

1823$

 

[Deleted]  
hahahaahahahahaahahhahahaahhah  scalp in H4 (better i montly ) by deleting the names of free indicator in one "" picture of Futurist Painting "" 
 
Alberto Cioccarelli:
hahahaahahahahaahahhahahaahhah  scalp in H4 (better i montly ) by deleting the names of free indicator in one "" picture of Futurist Painting "" 
who tell you that I'm scalping in H4 chart? Alberto
 
by the way nice drawing bro keep it up :P
 
hahha
 
It's so cuit
 
oh my...
 
Wow... Heavy.
 
may be.
 
hongden nguyen:

You can use this system for trading of all currency pairs such as AUD/USD, EURO/USD, USD/JPY....and you can also use this system on trading for Gold, Silver, and Oil...

 

screenshot of January 2014. Apparently there was a loss on the deposit ))
[Deleted]  
It's too heavy for mt4.. especially when we open several Windows with different pair really heavy ... in the add with unstable internet signal ... Oh my, I will not guarantee the transactions of their execution problem..
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