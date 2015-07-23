Problem with Lines on the Chart
Francis Dogbe :After removing all objects, resave your template.
Hi
I am having difficulty removing the verticals line on my chart. I appeared after loading my template on the chart. I tried removeing from 'Object List" on the platform but still the same. Its is really disturbing.
Any help from anyone please.
Thanks
You can use these two scripts to quickly delete objects from charts: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/12689 and https://www.mql5.com/en/code/12113
Delete all objects of the selected type
- votes: 6
- 2015.03.23
- Drazen Penic
- www.mql5.com
Script deletes selected object types from the charts (current chart or all active charts).
Thanks everyone for your help. But it did not help. i think it my PC messing up. Some corrupt files i guess
Francis Dogbe:May be just re-install it.
Thanks everyone for your help. But it did not help. i think it my PC messing up. Some corrupt files i guess
Thanks everyone for your help. But it did not help. i think it my PC messing up. Some corrupt files i guess
Francis Dogbe:did you try to double click on the lines and delete ?
Thanks everyone for your help. But it did not help. i think it my PC messing up. Some corrupt files i guess
Thanks everyone for your help. But it did not help. i think it my PC messing up. Some corrupt files i guess
Are there division lines turned on on your chart default settings? There are lots of places that persistent lines can come from.
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Hi
I am having difficulty removing the verticals line on my chart. I appeared after loading my template on the chart. I tried removeing from 'Object List" on the platform but still the same. Its is really disturbing.
Any help from anyone please.
Thanks