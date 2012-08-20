Is there anyone here who is actually making a living out of the profits of EAs that he had wrote?
I wonder if there are poeple here, who are making a living out of the profits of their EA's.
Making a living is the reason why I started learning programming and traiding, which is probably the reason for most of us, but some things that I see make me sceptical about it.
Thouse are the reasons:
1: There is a job section on this side. Why programmers, who should be able to write profitible EA's, are spending time writing EA's for others, for small sums of money?
2: Also same thing with the articles. Programmers are writing articles for a small amount of money. Can't they make money from their EA's?
3: Same with the market section of this side, where they sell EAs and code. If thouse EAs are profitible, why sell them? I read that the more poeple use the same strategies, the less effective they become.
and the last one for me is the big one:
4: In an interview, the winner of Automated Traiding Championship 2011 states that he quit real Forex traiding. If the champion can't make money, who can?
(https://championship.mql5.com/2011/en/news/122)
Is there anyone here who is actually making a living out of the profits of EAs that he had wrote?
Hi senerzen,
1. Programmers are not always a traders, traders are not always a programmers. With all my respect to MQL programmers, some programmers does not have sufficient knowledge about market analyzing.
2. What wrong writing an article ?, some programmer even write a blog for free on the net, some even making a free program on the net.
You also have to consider other thing : maybe those programmers already have a profitable EA and make good living out of it. Now they have nothing to do, they take small money to program for other, some help other for free in this forum, some writing article, some travels around the planet, etc etc.
3A. You have to ask the seller in that case - or do you prefer they won't sell it and so we have no idea such EA even exist ?
3B. Forex is 4 trillion a day market, no strategy will ever beat that market.
4. When you quote someone, quote him/her carefully. Bobsley (Boris Odintsov) said "But I had to quit trading on real forex accounts for some time. I had a PAMM account with the 75% share of investors, which was completely lost in two months.
Now I'm trying different variants of Expert Advisors on cent accounts."
You see, Bobsley, did quit but does not quit. He had to quit for sometime coz he lost his account. Now he's trying again.
You may also interested in googling book that related to algorithmic trading, or automated trading or high frequency trading or something like that.
:D
Hi,
Don't know if this is entirely related to the OP, but have a look at this stuff I found in a magazine recently:
http://www.tibra.com/tibra_technology_about
http://www.optiver.com/sydney/who-we-are/what-we-do
Chris_V.
- Tibra Capital
- www.tibra.com
- www.mql5.com
it is not the gun that is important, it;'s the shooter fool. Knowing how to program does not guarantee success in life my friend, why asking so dumb questions?
Hi only solo,
A dumb question or a stupid question is a question that will never be asked, and so the person will never know the answer which then is dumb and stupid.
Thanks for replying, coz now, we also get the answer - your answer - which is not dumb to ask for it in the first place.
Hi only solo,
A dumb question or a stupid question is a question that will never be asked, and so the person will never know the answer which then is dumb and stupid.
Thanks for replying, coz now, we also get the answer - your answer - which is not dumb to ask for it in the first place.
