Newbie with simple problems Please help !
you can save the chart (+ indicators + drawing objects) in the presets tab (top right (last) button next to the clock symbol)
regarding setting alarms. I think that this must be adressed in the mt4 settings somewhere. Alternatively I'd use a simple trendline / h-line alert script /indicator to set email / pop ups / sound alerts.
just search in the indicator base.
good luck
Peter
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How can i adjust in metatrader, that he play a sound if a order was taken from the market (because SL or TP or whatever)
I can not found the settings.
Also give it a possibility to loads indicatoren automatic if i open a Chart-Window
All time i close a Chart, and reopen, all indicater and settings(Candlesticks,...) are lost, and i must import the indicators again
Thanks for Help
Wolfgang