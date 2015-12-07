Newbie with simple problems Please help !

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Hello !
How can i adjust in metatrader, that he play a sound if a order was taken from the market (because SL or TP or whatever)
I can not found the settings.
Also give it a possibility to loads indicatoren automatic if i open a Chart-Window
All time i close a Chart, and reopen, all indicater and settings(Candlesticks,...) are lost, and i must import the indicators again

Thanks for Help
Wolfgang
 

view of mt4 - see the chart presets on the right

 

you can save the chart (+ indicators + drawing objects) in the  presets tab (top right (last) button next to the clock symbol)

 

regarding setting alarms. I think that this must be adressed in the mt4 settings somewhere. Alternatively I'd use a simple trendline / h-line alert script  /indicator to set email / pop ups / sound alerts.

just search in the indicator base.

 

good luck

Peter 

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