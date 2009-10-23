confusing Alligator data
Hello I've just noticed that there is difference between the price returned by the iAlligator function and price shown by the plotted alligator line from Inser/Indicators/Bill Williams/Alligator function returns for the last bar 1.6159 [received from iAlligator(NULL, 0, 13,8,8,5,5,3,MODE_SMA, PRICE_MEDIAN, MODE_GATORJAW, 0)] but placing mouse at the end (should last bar) of the red line shows me 1.5993 blue - 1.6093; yellow - 1.5934 This is on GBPUSD daily chart (14 Oct.) I've two questions: Why is this difference? How could I get by code the value of the last (most right) point of the (let say) red line? Thank you Ivo PS: I've attached a picture hoping it will clear the problem I faced.
- bug?
- problem with trend line to alligator jaw
- Alligator indicator not showing data
I'm surprised... Didn't anybody noticed this problem?!
What about support? It is easy to check, but dangerous if it is applied to EA.
Perhaps I'm wrong?
I'll appreciate any comments. 10x
The problem is visible in the chart below...
alligator
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