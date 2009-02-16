problem with trend line to alligator jaw

New comment
 

Hello

I'm trying to plot a trendline (in orange) which should finish to last available alligator jaw's value.

Because 0 (zero) is the last bar I use it, but jaw line, showing on chart, has another prise.

On picture is visible that Aligator jaw under bar[0] has different prise that the jsw itself

Next (in green) is drawn desired result. Hope it is clear. Source is quoted below.

Please advise how to plot it to last available point of the jaw.

      
desired result


trend to gattor jaw

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         test.mq4 |
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <stdlib.mqh>
#property link      ""

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
  string lineName = "test_line";
  int    err;
  bool   res;
  double jaw = iAlligator(NULL, 0, 13,8,8,5,5,3,MODE_SMMA, PRICE_MEDIAN, MODE_GATORJAW, 0);
  double teeth = iAlligator(NULL, 0, 13,8,8,5,5,3,MODE_SMMA, PRICE_MEDIAN, MODE_GATORTEETH, 0);


  if(ObjectFind(lineName)  == -1) 
  {
    res = ObjectCreate(lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0, Time[0], jaw, Time[5], Open[5]);
    if(res)
    {
      ObjectSet(lineName, OBJPROP_COLOR, Orange);
      ObjectSet(lineName, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
      ObjectSet(lineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);
      ObjectSet(lineName, OBJPROP_BACK, true);
      ObjectSet(lineName, OBJPROP_RAY, false);
    }
    else
    {
      err = GetLastError();
      Print("Error [#", err, "] creating object ", lineName, " -> ", ErrorDescription(err));
    }
  }
  else
  {
    res = ObjectMove(lineName, 0, Time[0], jaw) || ObjectMove(lineName, 0, Time[5], Open[5]);
    if(!res)
    {
      err = GetLastError();
      Print("Error [#", err, "] moving object ", lineName, " -> ", ErrorDescription(err));
    }
  }
  
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


New comment