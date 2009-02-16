problem with trend line to alligator jaw
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Hello
I'm trying to plot a trendline (in orange) which should finish to last available alligator jaw's value.
Because 0 (zero) is the last bar I use it, but jaw line, showing on chart, has another prise.
On picture is visible that Aligator jaw under bar[0] has different prise that the jsw itself
Next (in green) is drawn desired result. Hope it is clear. Source is quoted below.
Please advise how to plot it to last available point of the jaw.
desired result
trend to gattor jaw