Problems w/ my acct. history reading-PLEASE HELP!!
I'm in a state of confusion! I'm not certain if anyone here might have the tolerance or patience for not only a beginner, but I'm afraid possibley a pathetic one at that. I started Demo Trading with a Forex system, along with MetaTrader4 a couple of weeks ago. After a few days, I noticed a trade finally and unfortunately at loss. Then, one more loss and then nothing for several more days. What was showing on my account history for days was the initial deposit, with the two losses underneath and the remaining balance underneath that. Today however, it all disappeared! Now it reads, again a negative, but instead of the $50 and the $24.50 negatives that were there before, there is a $499 negative and a $501 negative underneath the chart. The initial deposit, the loss of $50, the loss of $24.50 and the remaining balance have all disappeared! Would there happen to be anyone out there that might be willing to help me understand what has happaned? Why isn't the initial deposit or remaining balance showing up any longer and why would the losses go from the highest being $50 to $500? They do have negative signs next to them, so I can only assume they are losses, but this makes very little sense to me. The Forex system I chose had various great reviews! I do apologize for being so uneducated, but also, it seems to me that the 5 or 6 lines underneath the chart isn't enough room to continue to monitor the trades (if there are more) and I can't seem to figure out how to scroll down underneath the chart to see if possibley there is more information I can't see. Please help me to make sense of all this. Obviously if my faith can't be restored, I certainly do not intend to ever trade with real money if I'm reading these losses with not one profit correctly. Possibly I'm missing something here, which I hope is the case. Thank You!!!
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4ur411 :
I'm in a state of confusion! I'm not certain if anyone here might have the tolerance or patience for not only a beginner, but I'm afraid possibley a pathetic one at that. I started Demo Trading with a Forex system, along with MetaTrader4 a couple of weeks ago. After a few days, I noticed a trade finally and unfortunately at loss. Then, one more loss and then nothing for several more days. What was showing on my account history for days was the initial deposit, with the two losses underneath and the remaining balance underneath that. Today however, it all disappeared! Now it reads, again a negative, but instead of the $50 and the $24.50 negatives that were there before, there is a $499 negative and a $501 negative underneath the chart. The initial deposit, the loss of $50, the loss of $24.50 and the remaining balance have all disappeared! Would there happen to be anyone out there that might be willing to help me understand what has happaned? Why isn't the initial deposit or remaining balance showing up any longer and why would the losses go from the highest being $50 to $500? They do have negative signs next to them, so I can only assume they are losses, but this makes very little sense to me. The Forex system I chose had various great reviews! I do apologize for being so uneducated, but also, it seems to me that the 5 or 6 lines underneath the chart isn't enough room to continue to monitor the trades (if there are more) and I can't seem to figure out how to scroll down underneath the chart to see if possibley there is more information I can't see. Please help me to make sense of all this. Obviously if my faith can't be restored, I certainly do not intend to ever trade with real money if I'm reading these losses with not one profit correctly. Possibly I'm missing something here, which I hope is the case. Thank You!!!
I'm in a state of confusion! I'm not certain if anyone here might have the tolerance or patience for not only a beginner, but I'm afraid possibley a pathetic one at that. I started Demo Trading with a Forex system, along with MetaTrader4 a couple of weeks ago. After a few days, I noticed a trade finally and unfortunately at loss. Then, one more loss and then nothing for several more days. What was showing on my account history for days was the initial deposit, with the two losses underneath and the remaining balance underneath that. Today however, it all disappeared! Now it reads, again a negative, but instead of the $50 and the $24.50 negatives that were there before, there is a $499 negative and a $501 negative underneath the chart. The initial deposit, the loss of $50, the loss of $24.50 and the remaining balance have all disappeared! Would there happen to be anyone out there that might be willing to help me understand what has happaned? Why isn't the initial deposit or remaining balance showing up any longer and why would the losses go from the highest being $50 to $500? They do have negative signs next to them, so I can only assume they are losses, but this makes very little sense to me. The Forex system I chose had various great reviews! I do apologize for being so uneducated, but also, it seems to me that the 5 or 6 lines underneath the chart isn't enough room to continue to monitor the trades (if there are more) and I can't seem to figure out how to scroll down underneath the chart to see if possibley there is more information I can't see. Please help me to make sense of all this. Obviously if my faith can't be restored, I certainly do not intend to ever trade with real money if I'm reading these losses with not one profit correctly. Possibly I'm missing something here, which I hope is the case. Thank You!!!
I'm not sure exactly what you're missing/doing...but a few things come to mind....
1 The broker consolidates history on the 1st of the month and deletes previous history on demo accounts...
2. You have blown out the account...ie used up all of your margin and had the positions closed out by the broker...
3. You don't understand how to navigate between Trade window and History window....
Hope that helps....
Simply do that
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