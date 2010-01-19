Tick chart - very short history issue
I have noticed the same anomaly, Can this be fixed? Here are some more examples:
cloudbreaker :
Try Tools|Options|Charts and set "Max Bars In History" and "Max Bars In Chart".
CB
yes, it's done.
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Hello,
I've spotted the problem some time ago (few months possibly) in my fellow traders terminals but now it's also my problem - the tick chart is very short, it goes as far as 2,5 grid squares of the order window or market watch window. I can stretch it as wide as my screen and it shows only few recent ticks. This is very annoying as ticks are my basic tool and such short period lacks visual depth. I had a backup of my terminal one month old and in it I have a screen wide tick history like always. This might be the problem of history folder as I recently cleaned it because I was unable to receive news. Overwriting the new tick file with this month old didn't solve the problem.
Please explain how to fix this so it want happen again or with the clean install for my friends.