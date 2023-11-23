question about Ichimoku
Try to use DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 style instead of DRAW_FILLING
I have tried DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 and DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2.
But ...
I have tried DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 and DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2.
But ...
Ok. Draw width 0 or 1. Draw style dot_dot.
You can see how it done in the MT4 custom Ichimoku. See article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1497 The same principles remain in the MT5
- www.mql5.com
Ok. Draw width 0 or 1. Draw style dot_dot.
You can see how it done in the MT4 custom Ichimoku. See article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1497 The same principles remain in the MT5
I have see the article. It work well in the MT4 custom Ichimoku.
In MT4, I can set DRAW_TYPE and LINE_STYLE with SetIndexStyle().
In MT5, I can set DRAW_TYPE and LINE_STYLE with PlotIndexSetInteger().
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
//PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,0); // the line will be solid, if LINE_WIDTH is setted to 0
But it seems do not work.
I can set a Plot's LINE_STYLE to STYLE_DOT, if its DRAW_TYPE is DRAW_LINE, DRAW_SECTION, or DRAW_ZIGZAG. It is OK.
But whichever LINE_STYLE I set, it will be drawn into a solid line, if its DRAW_TYPE is DRAW_HISTOGRAM, DRAW_HISTOGRAM2, DRAW_FILLING, etc.
Thank you. Our mistake with histogram. We'll fix it ASAP
Hi, I had the same problem with this on V281.
First, I had tested Mr.Loong's testichimoku's code, but not good work in my MT5 and it still is filling.
So, I had changed with Mr.Loong's testichimokuHistogram2's code. It was displayed like as follow image.
and I had noted it is very work like my need in indicator's/trend/Ichimoku kinkou hyo . but it is mqh class. Could you show this code to MQ5?
hy.
i need this indicator with yellow line named kinko hyo
can u help me.?
what is this line?
This is default/standard indicator in Metatrader
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I change the example of Ichimoku indicator.
It work well. However, there are two questions.
How to fill the cloud between SpanA and SpanB with STYLE_DOT like the built-in indicator?
How to make indicator support shift beyond series with CopyBuffer()?