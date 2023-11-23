question about Ichimoku

I change the example of Ichimoku indicator.
It work well. However, there are two questions.
How to fill the cloud between SpanA and SpanB with STYLE_DOT like the built-in indicator?
How to make indicator support shift beyond series with CopyBuffer()?

Try to use DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 style instead of DRAW_FILLING

 

I have tried DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 and DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2.

But ...

 

 

Is there a undocument DRAW TYPE such as DRAW_FILLINGDOT ?

 
Ok. Draw width 0 or 1. Draw style dot_dot.

You can see how it done in the MT4 custom Ichimoku. See article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1497 The same principles remain in the MT5 

I have see the article. It work well in the MT4 custom Ichimoku.
In MT4, I can set DRAW_TYPE and LINE_STYLE with SetIndexStyle().
In MT5, I can set DRAW_TYPE and LINE_STYLE with PlotIndexSetInteger().

 

   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
   //PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,0); // the line will be solid, if LINE_WIDTH is setted to 0

But it seems do not work.
I can set a Plot's LINE_STYLE to STYLE_DOT, if its DRAW_TYPE is DRAW_LINE, DRAW_SECTION, or DRAW_ZIGZAG. It is OK.
But whichever LINE_STYLE I set, it will be drawn into a solid line, if its DRAW_TYPE is DRAW_HISTOGRAM, DRAW_HISTOGRAM2, DRAW_FILLING, etc.

 

Thank you. Our mistake with histogram. We'll fix it ASAP

 

Hi, I had the same problem with this on V281.

First, I had tested Mr.Loong's testichimoku's code, but not good work in my MT5 and it still is filling.

So, I had changed with  Mr.Loong's testichimokuHistogram2's code. It was displayed like as follow image.

DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 

and I had noted it is very work like my need in indicator's/trend/Ichimoku kinkou hyo . but it is mqh class. Could you show this code to MQ5? 

 
The same situation.
Have been fixed?
 

hy.

i need this indicator with yellow line named kinko hyo

can u help me.?

what is this line?


 
Kinko Hyo is Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.
This is default/standard indicator in Metatrader
