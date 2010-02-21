question about IndicatorSetXXX

Why there are not IndicatorGetXXX function?
How to get MAXIMUM or MINIMUM of a indicator?
If I set MAXIMUM or MINIMUM of a indicator, how to clear them at runtime?
If I set some levels of a indicator, how to delete these levels at runtime?

 

I did some test. 

This code will cause indicator invisible

        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 0.0);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, 0.0);

And this code will cause MT5 (build 249) crash!

        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, EMPTY_VALUE);
        IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, EMPTY_VALUE);

 

 

Why need clear MAXIMUM, MINIMUM and levels?
Because I make a Indicator, which can select all documented Indicator in parameter.

 

But some Indicator with MAXIMUM, MINIMUM and levels, if I do not clear them, other Indicator maybe invisible.

RVI

RSI

RVI after RSI

 

