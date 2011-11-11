user inputs + comment, disappears on the tester
Place comment on the line above the input parameter declaration.
Doesnt work. Thx.
// RunMode (This is to set testing/trading mode)
OK. Change comment to
Thx.
I read the documents and discovered the comments will actually do this, although i dont think thats a good thing. The workaround is as you have given, I guess.
Yeah, MetaQuotes should have added a special code for comments to be taken into input parameters field. For example:
//$ This will be displayed as input nameNot all comments are made to substitute the parameter's name.
I have this input and the following comments next to it:
then, when I look at the strategy tester, the parameter
disappears, only the comments are there.
Any help?
Thy this
input int RunMode=1, /* This is to set testing/trading mode */
Thy this
Didnt work. Thx for helping. Appreciated.
Didnt work. Thx for helping. Appreciated.
Sorry, try so:
input int RunMode=1, /* To set testing/trading mode */ // This is my comment not for showing
Sorry, try so:
No, didnt work.
So, I am moving on to try a trailing stop. Stop helping here, and if you can help me on trailing stop:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/5206/unread#unread, and God bless to all who help, good men you all are.
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I have this input and the following comments next to it:
then, when I look at the strategy tester, the parameter
disappears, only the comments are there.
Any help?