user inputs + comment, disappears on the tester

New comment
 

I have this input and the following comments next to it:

input int      RunMode=1,   // This is to set testing/trading mode

then, when I look at the strategy tester, the parameter

 RunMode

disappears, only the comments are there.

Any help?

 
stargazer:

I have this input and the following comments next to it:

then, when I look at the strategy tester, the parameter

disappears, only the comments are there.

Any help?

Place comment on the line above the input parameter declaration.
 
enivid:
Place comment on the line above the input parameter declaration.
Doesnt work. Thx.
 
stargazer:
Doesnt work. Thx.
OK. Change comment to 
// RunMode (This is to set testing/trading mode)
 
enivid:
OK. Change comment to

Thx.

I read the documents and discovered the comments will actually do this, although i dont think thats a good thing.  The workaround is as you have given, I guess.


 

Yeah, MetaQuotes should have added a special code for comments to be taken into input parameters field. For example:

//$ This will be displayed as input name
Not all comments are made to substitute the parameter's name.
 
stargazer:

I have this input and the following comments next to it:

then, when I look at the strategy tester, the parameter

disappears, only the comments are there.

Any help?

Thy this

input int      RunMode=1,   /* This is to set testing/trading mode */
 
Rosh:

Thy this

Didnt work. Thx for helping. Appreciated.

 
stargazer:

Didnt work. Thx for helping. Appreciated.

Sorry, try so:

input int      RunMode=1,   /* To set testing/trading mode */   // This is my comment not for showing


 
Rosh:

Sorry, try so:


No, didnt work. 

So, I am moving on to try a trailing stop. Stop helping here, and if you can help me on trailing stop:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/5206/unread#unread, and God bless to all who help, good men you all are.


Trailing Stop code (using the Metaquote class)
  • www.mql5.com
Buy(Lot,ins,Ask(),stloss,tprofit); Once it buy I want to have a trailing stop loss?
 
stargazer:

No, didnt work. 

You didn't try. I had checked before I wrote. It works.
12
New comment