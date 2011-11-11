user inputs + comment, disappears on the tester - page 2

New comment
 
Rosh:
You didn't try. I had checked before I wrote. It works.

I did.  I have a picture to show you, but I can't upload image up here. Why?

 
stargazer:

I have a picture to show you, but I can't upload image up here. Why?

Just read this article - 2. Messages Editor  Formats for picture are *.gif *.png *.jpg and *.jpeg.
 
stargazer:

I did. 

See my picture


 
Rosh:

See my picture


Yes, of course, I also can do that.  Like in my earlier picture.

I was asking why the input variable name is not shown but completely replace by comment.  I thought the input variable can be shown first, then the comment next to it.

Isnt this better? If you replace the input variable with the comment, optimisation report will not show comments but only the variable names, right?

Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / Comment
  • www.mql5.com
Common Functions / Comment - Documentation on MQL5
 
stargazer:

... I thought the input variable can be shown first, then the comment next to it. ...

That isn't good idea, I have products in market. I don't want show variable name to my client, they don't understand what's that mean.
12
New comment