Discussing the article: "How We Built the Most Powerful Machine Learning-Powered Trading Platform: The Evolution of MQL and MetaTrader Through Archives, Forums, and Releases"
I’ve only just started reading this article.
This is a screenshot of the MQ platform from 2001. It seems that in 25 years, there have been almost no external changes. And that’s actually a good thing.
But why on earth does the 2001 version of Marketwatch show a time zone?!
It’s an interesting retrospective, though some of the claims are debatable.
However, where’s the Tester?! There’s absolutely no mention of it, apart from the reference to Frame functions.
Where is the description of the development of MetaTrader, the most important algorithmic trading tool?!
- The introduction of multi-currency support and the timer.
- Easy access to a vast archive of real-time tick data.
- Built-in cloud computing and the ability to deploy your own computing farms.
- Improvements to genetic optimisation.
- The ability to create your own quote history and test on it.
- A mathematical mode independent of quotes.
- Open cache formats.
- Built-in automation capabilities for the Tester.
Or would anyone argue that the MT4/5 Tester isn’t the number one in the history of its development?
Is it the language, rather than the Tester itself, that drives interest (discussion, improvement, etc.) in Expert Advisors?
Article title.
Как мы построили самую мощную торговую платформу с Machine Learning: хроника развития MQL и MetaTrader по архивам, форумам и релизам.
I haven’t gone into detail about everything – it would be a massive list of features.
Why not have a go at adding to it yourself – you’re a real expert when it comes to testers.
What an incredible journey!
I hope the future brings even more exciting developments to the MetaTrader platform!😊
Yes. It was interesting to look back on it. Human memory is a strange thing. All the good things are quickly forgotten, whilst the bad ones stick in your mind for a long time. I’ll remember the stressful transition to version 600, which involved real money, for a long time to come. And the unfulfilled expectations regarding the integration of the R language back then were, all in all, rather disappointing. Now, of course, with the passage of time, it seems like a minor issue compared to the progress that’s been made in the community, the terminal and the language itself.
Judging by the initial reactions and questions regarding the AI features that have been implemented, a rather strange impression is emerging. The capabilities on offer are well ahead of current needs.
Good luck
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Check out the new article: How We Built the Most Powerful Machine Learning-Powered Trading Platform: The Evolution of MQL and MetaTrader Through Archives, Forums, and Releases.
These days, it's hard to think of MetaEditor as merely a code editor. It includes documentation, a compiler, debugger, profiler, project management, MQL5.COM integration, centralized source code storage, Python integration, ONNX support, an AI Assistant, SQLite database support, and the ability to work with CSV files as editable tables. Yet this evolution did not happen overnight.
From the earliest generations of its platforms, MetaQuotes was moving in one direction: to give traders not just a chart and a trade button, but also the ability to describe a trading idea in code, test it on historical data, and put it to work without human intervention. The history of MQL is the story of how a simple language for Expert Advisors gradually evolved into a full-fledged engineering environment.
The Internet has not preserved everything. Some of the old pages have disappeared entirely; some remain only in the Internet Archive Wayback Machine; and some can be found in old forum archives and news articles. Nevertheless, enough material remains to reveal the main evolutionary path:
Fx Charts → MetaQuotes → MetaTrader → MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5
This distinction is important. The archives contain find various build numbers, internal version designations, and titles of old forum threads. However, the public history of the platform is best understood as a progression of products and ideas rather than a sequence of version numbers. At the heart of this story lies not software releases, but the gradual transformation of a trading terminal into a developer's workspace.
Author: MetaQuotes