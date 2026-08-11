When undocking charts is it possible to have timeframes attached to the toolbar on the right? - page 2

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Sorry, I should have been more specific that it is an undocked chart to a different monitor. However, my system removes the timeframe toolbar as soon as I click undocked. Hopefully, someone in the forum reading this has an actual solution. 
 
tidalwave #:
Sorry, I should have been more specific that it is an undocked chart to a different monitor. However, my system removes the timeframe toolbar as soon as I click undocked. Hopefully, someone in the forum reading this has an actual solution. 

There is no solution for the built-in toolbar.

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When undocking charts is it possible to have timeframes attached to the toolbar on the right?

Alain Verleyen, 2026.08.10 16:42

Reported to MQ.
A workaround is to use a custom tool (MQL5) to have a timeframes selector on your chart.
 
tidalwave #:
Sorry, I should have been more specific that it is an undocked chart to a different monitor. However, my system removes the timeframe toolbar as soon as I click undocked. Hopefully, someone in the forum reading this has an actual solution (emphasis added).

No need to apologize. Thank you for confirming.

FYI, I didn't exactly test that on a supercomputer. I tested it on an "older" Windows 10 machine. Strange.🤷‍♂️

 
Alain Verleyen #:
A workaround is to use a custom tool (MQL5) to have a timeframes selector on your chart.

This is an amalgamation of the work of multiple coders over at FF.

Files:
Buttons.mq5  36 kb
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

This thread got buried from the mql5.com home page for a while, so I was missing it.

Undocked:


Docked:


For now, try this method; although slightly inconvenient, it still saves you a step compared to the standard right-click process.

Simply right-click on the window's toolbar and select "Customize," and you will find the options you need.

This is a photo of the window after it has been undocked:


 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

For now, try this method; although slightly inconvenient, it still saves you a step compared to the standard right-click process.

Simply right-click on the window's toolbar and select "Customize," and you will find the options you need.

This is a photo of the window after it has been undocked:


Right, I had missed it too.
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