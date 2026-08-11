When undocking charts is it possible to have timeframes attached to the toolbar on the right? - page 2
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Sorry, I should have been more specific that it is an undocked chart to a different monitor. However, my system removes the timeframe toolbar as soon as I click undocked. Hopefully, someone in the forum reading this has an actual solution.
There is no solution for the built-in toolbar.
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When undocking charts is it possible to have timeframes attached to the toolbar on the right?
Alain Verleyen, 2026.08.10 16:42Reported to MQ.
Sorry, I should have been more specific that it is an undocked chart to a different monitor. However, my system removes the timeframe toolbar as soon as I click undocked. Hopefully, someone in the forum reading this has an actual solution (emphasis added).
No need to apologize. Thank you for confirming.
FYI, I didn't exactly test that on a supercomputer. I tested it on an "older" Windows 10 machine. Strange.🤷♂️
A workaround is to use a custom tool (MQL5) to have a timeframes selector on your chart.
This is an amalgamation of the work of multiple coders over at FF.
This thread got buried from the mql5.com home page for a while, so I was missing it.
Undocked:
Docked:
For now, try this method; although slightly inconvenient, it still saves you a step compared to the standard right-click process.
Simply right-click on the window's toolbar and select "Customize," and you will find the options you need.
This is a photo of the window after it has been undocked:
For now, try this method; although slightly inconvenient, it still saves you a step compared to the standard right-click process.
Simply right-click on the window's toolbar and select "Customize," and you will find the options you need.
This is a photo of the window after it has been undocked: